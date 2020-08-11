Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Experts Warn of ‘Consultants’ Promising to Secure Fake COVID Aid

US consumer rights experts are warning of a new wave of fraudulent services claiming to help individuals and businesses get free money from government COVID-19 aid programs.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) claimed that victims can be snared via dishonest social media ads, search results and even recommendations from unwitting friends and family.

If they click through to the scam site, fake ‘consultants’ will promise to secure government aid money where in the past an application may have been denied — for example from the US Small Business Association.

“To get started, all you have to do is fill out some paperwork. This typically requires sharing sensitive, personal information, such as your full name, home address, and government ID numbers. Next, the ‘consultant’ will ask you for an upfront payment for their services. You may also be required to pay a portion of the government aid funds you receive directly to the company, which they will likely also ask for up front,” the BBB explained.

“Most of the time, these ‘consultants’ don’t really have any special information on government aid programs. Instead, they are simply hoping to get your personal information and an initial payment. Once you’ve paid, the consultant will disappear and the company will become unreachable.”

Victims will not only lose their money but, if they’ve handed over any personal information, may be at risk of follow-on identity fraud, the BBB warned.

The non-profit urged individuals and business owners never to give out personal details to strangers and to beware of promises that sound too good to be true.

It advised would-be applicants to visit government websites direct and, if dealing with a third-party, to research them and their claims thoroughly before proceeding. The BBB has a list of accredited businesses, for example.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Travelex Forced into Administration After Ransomware Attack

2
News

Cybrary Releases Free Cybersecurity Courses

3
News

Intel Investigates as 20GB of Internal Data is Leaked

4
News

#DEFCON: Bypassing Biometric Scanners with 3D Printed Fingerprints

5
News

#DEFCON: How the International Space Station Enables Cybersecurity

6
News

Online Exam Tool Suffers Data Breach

1
News

Australian Jailed for Stealing XRP Crypto

2
News

Cyber-Harassment Charges Dropped Against Nutley Cop Photo Tweeters

3
News

Public Sector Outperforming Private in Data Management Although Challenges Remain

4
News

Data Breach at Illinois Healthcare System

5
News

British MSPs Apply for Government Furlough Scheme

6
Blog

Twitter Hack Exposes Security Holes

1
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

2
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

3
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

4
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

5
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

6
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

1
News Feature

Russian Attacks on #COVID19 Vaccine Developers: How, Why and What Happens Next?

2
Interview

Interview: Pete McShea, Information Privacy Officer, Aires

3
Opinion

No Time for Email Protection Roulette

4
Interview

Interview: Kunal Anand, Chief Technology Officer, Imperva

5
Blog

Dangerous Liaisons - Cloudphishing

6
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365