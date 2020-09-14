Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

39% of Employees Access Corporate Data on Personal Devices

A large proportion of employees are using their own devices to access data belonging to their company, according to a new study by Trend Micro.

Researchers found that 39% of workers use personal smartphones, tablets, and laptops to access corporate data, often via services and applications hosted in the cloud.

The Head in the Clouds study, which surveyed more than 13,000 remote workers globally, found that many of the personal devices used to access company data were not as secure as their corporate equivalents. 

A further finding of the study was that more than half (52%) of global remote workers have IoT devices connected to their home network, with 10% using lesser-known brands. 

Since home networks typically offer security protection that is inferior to that which a business can afford to implement, researchers expressed concern that attackers could access home networks, then use unprotected personal devices as a stepping stone into the corporate networks they’re connected to.

Getting access to personal devices may not present much of a challenge to threat actors, given that over one-third (36%) of remote workers surveyed did not have basic password protection on all personal devices.

"The fact that so many remote workers use personal devices for accessing corporate data and services suggests that there may be a lack of awareness about the security risks associated with this," commented cyberpsychology expert Dr. Linda K. Kaye.

"Tailored cybersecurity training which recognizes the diversity of different users and their levels of awareness and attitudes around risks would be beneficial to help mitigate any security threats which may derive from these issues."

The research also revealed that 70% of global remote workers connect corporate laptops to the home network, opening up the possibility for malware infections to be brought from the home into the office. 

“IoT has empowered simple devices with computing and connectivity, but not necessarily adequate security capabilities,” said Bharat Mistry, principal security strategist at Trend Micro. 

“This threat is amplified as an age of mass remote work blurs the lines between private and company devices, putting both personal and business data in the firing line."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Misconfigured Database Leaks 370 Million Dating Site Records

2
News

MAZE Claims Attack on US School System

3
News

Travel Sites Riddled with Hundreds of Vulnerabilities

4
News

US Court Documents Published in Ransomware Attack

5
News

Razer Gaffe Exposes Customer Data

6
News

Almost a Quarter of UK Work Computers Lack Adequate Security Software

1
News

Privacy Issues Found in Vote Joe App

2
News

39% of Employees Access Corporate Data on Personal Devices

3
News

#GartnerSEC: Moving Towards an Explicit Zero Trust Model of Cybersecurity

4
News

Cybersecurity Leaders Oppose Voatz

5
News

#GartnerSEC: Top Projects for 2020 Include Authentication, Risk Management and Cloud

6
Blog

Cyberwarfare: the New Frontier of Wars Between Countries

1
Webinar

Utilizing Native IaaS Controls to Ensure and Achieve Continuous Security

2
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

3
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

4
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

5
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

6
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG