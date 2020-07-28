Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cosmetics Giant Avon Leaks 19 Million Records

A misconfigured cloud server at global cosmetics brand Avon was recently discovered leaking 19 million records including personal information and technical logs.

Researchers at SafetyDetectives led by Anurag Sen told Infosecurity that they found the Elasticsearch database on an Azure server publicly exposed with no password protection or encryption.

“The vulnerability effectively means that anyone possessing the server’s IP address could access the company’s open database,” it explained in a subsequent report.

The London-headquartered firm, which boasts over $5.5bn in annual worldwide sales, was apparently exposing the 7GB database for nine days before it was discovered on June 12.

It contained personally identifiable information (PII) on customers and potentially employees, including full names, phone numbers, dates of birth, email and home addresses, and GPS coordinates. Also included in the haul were 40,000+ security tokens, OAuth tokens, internal logs, account settings and technical server information.

While the PII could have been leveraged to commit a wide range of identity fraud and follow-on phishing scams, the exposed technical details also posed a risk to Avon, according to SafetyDetectives.

“Given the type and amount of sensitive information made available, hackers would be able to establish full server control and conduct severely damaging actions that permanently damage the Avon brand; namely, ransomware attacks and paralyzing the company’s payments infrastructure,” it argued.

Interestingly, a June 9 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed the firm had suffered a “cyber-incident in its information technology environment which has interrupted some systems and partially affected operations.”

A second filing on June 12 claimed that the firm was planning a restart of its systems.

“Avon is continuing the investigation to determine the extent of the incident, including potential compromised personal data,” it continued. “Nevertheless, at this point it does not anticipate that credit card details were likely affected, as its main e-commerce website does not store that information.”

It’s unclear whether the incident was linked to this exposed cloud server or not.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Blackbaud Breach Hits Nine More Universities

2
News

US Digital Bank Dave Admits Customer Data Breach

3
News

Garmin Outage Could Ground Aircraft

4
News

Phishing Scam Promises £400 Council Tax Cut

5
News

Sheffield Hallam University Confirms Blackbaud-Linked Data Breach

6
News

Vodafone Partners with Accenture to Offer Cybersecurity Services

1
News

Cosmetics Giant Avon Leaks 19 Million Records

2
News

UK/US Governments Warn of QNAP NAS Malware

3
Opinion

Securing Active Directory

4
News

Over Half of Universities Suffered Data Breach in Past Year

5
News

Virginia Startup CEO Charged with Investment Fraud

6
News

American Insurer Charged Over Sustained Data Breach

1
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

2
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

3
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

4
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

5
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

6
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

1
Interview

Women in Cybersecurity: Proofpoint's Sherrod DeGrippo Answers Your Questions

2
News Feature

Russian Attacks on #COVID19 Vaccine Developers: How, Why and What Happens Next?

3
Interview

Interview: Arti Lalwani, Practice Lead for ISO Services, A-LIGN

4
Blog

NIST Password Guidelines: What You Need to Know

5
Opinion

Using Threat Deception to Thwart Malicious Insiders

6
Blog

Data Security and Third-Party IT Asset Disposition: A Paradox