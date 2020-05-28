Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

#COVID19 Drives Dealers Online as Drugs Supply Soars

The supply of dark web drugs soared nearly 500% over the first few months of this year as dealers took to the internet to continue trading, according to new data from Sixgill.

The cyber-intelligence company monitors multiple underground sites and forums for its customers.

It reported that although the supply of malware, phishing kits, and stolen accounts has been pretty steady over the past 12 months, that of illegal drugs has spiked recently as government lockdowns forced individuals off the streets.

The firm claimed that the number of items for sale in December 2019 stood at 4154, but this had risen to 24,719 by April 2020 — an increase of 495%.

MDMA postings apparently grew 224%, cannabis postings were up 555%, and cocaine posts spiked 1000% over the period.

“Feedback, while an imperfect metric for purchase volume, is a reliable indicator of the rate of transactions,” Sixgill explained. “Feedback volume for cannabis, cocaine, and MDMA all nearly doubled over the past half year.”

However, despite this surge in online supply and a likely uptick in sales, the underground market was not immune to the same dynamics as legitimate economic sectors.

“As with all online shopping, shipping delays occurred, with dark web chatter suggesting that slower delivery times dinged the reputations of vendors among a cynical customer base that’s always vigilant for scammers. Though the rise in chatter and concerns was temporary, it did make both vendors and consumers more conscious of the risks of international shipping for illegal goods,” the security firm explained.

“While supply surged, demand lagged and never caught up, rising later and at a slower pace. That led to a 10-fold surge in mentions of ‘bargains’ and ‘discounts’ in early 2020. That’s not only a response to oversupply, but a reaction to consumers’ precarious economic situation during the economic freeze.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Data Breach at Bank of America

2
News

Lawyers Aim £18bn Class Action Suit at easyJet

3
News

DNS Traffic Analysis Detects Hidden DDoS Attacks

4
News

Wishbone Breach: 40 Million Records Leaked on Dark Web

5
News

Microsoft Warns of “Massive” #COVID19 RAT

6
News

CISSP Qualification Given Cert Status Equivalent to Master’s Degree Level

1
Opinion

Moving to the Work From Home SOC

2
News

#COVID19 Drives Dealers Online as Drugs Supply Soars

3
News

New York Teen Masterminds $23.8m Crypto Heist

4
News

Data Breach at Bank of America

5
News

Thais Ditch Twitter for Blockchain-Based Social Network Minds

6
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

1
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

2
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

3
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

4
Webinar

#WFH and Network Security – Lessons Learned So Far

5
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

6
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!