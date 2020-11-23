Infosecurity Group Websites
#COVID19 Drives Massive Multi-Cloud Adoption

Multi-cloud adoption grew by 70% year-over-year in 2020 outpacing the previous 12 months by more than 20%.

According to the Continuous Intelligence Report The State of Modern applications, DevSecOps and the Impact of COVID-19 from Sumo Logic, customers adopted CloudTrail (60%), VPC Flow Logs (34%) and GuardDuty (22%) to meet the expanded need for cloud services.

The report, which is developed using data from more than 2100 Sumo Logic customers running applications across all major cloud platforms and on-premises environments, also claimed that securing cloud workloads requires adoption of both cloud-native security technologies and consuming available cloud data sources.

Due to the need to support remote workers during the pandemic, multi-cloud adoption grew by 70% year-over-year, outpacing the previous 12 months that saw a 50% growth. This led enterprises to turn to modern cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), to deliver high quality and secure applications to their customers.

Also, AWS regional centers in the US and EU were top targets for attackers, based on Sumo Logic’s global intelligence.

“This year was unlike any other that we have witnessed with a significant shift in organizations’ technology priorities, in part as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bruno Kurtic, founding VP of strategy and solutions at Sumo Logic.

“This continued acceleration to digital was further fueled key trends including multi-cloud adoption, an expanding threat landscape and the need for improved collaboration across DevSecOps, as companies quickly made changes to adapt to new business demands. The need for continuous intelligence is even more critical as digital businesses require real time analytics in order to deliver high performance, highly scalable, always-on digital services to speed decision making and drive the best customer experiences.”

