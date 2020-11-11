Infosecurity Group Websites
CREST and CMMC Center of Excellence Partner to Validate DoD Contractor Security

CREST International has partnered with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Center of Excellence (CMMC COE), to advance the cyber and supply chain security and resilience of the US Department of Defense (DoD) global Defense Industrial Base (DIB) network of contractors, suppliers and vendors.

The Memorandum of Understanding will establish an evaluation process to validate the capabilities, experience and integrity of CMMC COE provider partners. CREST, which provides internationally recognized accreditations for organizations offering technical security services, will help expand the adoption and use of CMMC-based cybersecurity practices for both the DIB contractor and information and communications technology communities.

This will create the capacity to validate CMMC providers in the areas of training and education, readiness assessment, development and implementation of a tailored plan of action and milestones to advance preparedness and continuous monitoring to ensure maintenance of certification compliance.

The partnership will operate in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia and the US, with the purpose of ultimately developing more security and resilience throughout the global DIB.

John Weiler, chairman of the board at the CMMC COE, commented: “This is a momentous occasion for us. Our global expansion will further help advance the goals and objectives for improving the supply chain security and resilience of the US DoD beyond North America.”

Tom Brennan, chairman of CREST USA, added: “This new partnership between CREST and CMMC COE will play an important role in strengthening the resilience and protection of vital critical national infrastructure through structured testing to validate security defenses and controls, carried out by highly-qualified and certified professionals.

“It is vital that the buying communities in both the public and private sectors have the confidence and trust that their employees, contractors or suppliers have the highest levels of knowledge, skill and competence.”

