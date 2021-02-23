Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

84% of CNI Orgs Experienced Cyber-Attacks in the Last Year

The vast majority (86%) of critical national infrastructure (CNI) organizations in the UK have experienced cyber-attacks on their operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) in the past 12 months, according to a new study by Bridewell Consulting.

Worryingly, more than nine in 10 (93%) of those that experienced attacks in this period admitted that at least one was successful.

The survey of 250 UK IT decision makers in the aviation, chemical, energy, transport and water sectors also found that a substantial proportion of organizations use legacy OT systems. A third (34%) rely on systems that are between 11-20 years old, while 79% use systems aged between six-20 years.

CNI organizations’ legacy infrastructure is also becoming increasingly connected, which is potentially widening the attack surface, with 84% confirming their OT/ICS environments are accessible from corporate networks. Additionally, just 42% of those surveyed said their OT/ICS systems are not currently accessible from the internet, and over half of those plan to make them accessible in the future.

The researchers also revealed that almost a third (32%) of CNI organizations have reduced their security budgets since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to 85% of IT and security teams feeling growing pressure to improve cybersecurity controls for their OT/ICS environment.

Lack of skills and increasing responsibilities was another challenge outlined by IT decision makers (both cited by 23% of respondents), and 84% of CNI organizations believe they will be impacted by a critical cyber-skills shortage in the next three to five years.

Despite this troubling landscape, more than three-quarters (78%) of respondents expressed confidence that their OT systems are protected from cyber-threats.

Scott Nicholson, Co-CEO at Bridewell Consulting, commented: “The report highlights some nuances between how some CNI organizations perceive their cybersecurity posture versus reality. Security vulnerabilities, whilst challenging to remediate within some CNI organizations, could have serious implications, not just in terms of substantial monetary fines but also risks to public safety and even loss of life, so organizations simply cannot afford to be complacent.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Arrests Six Alleged Cyber-Scam Money Launderers

2
News

US Retailer Kroger Admits Accellion Breach

3
News

Kia Denies Ransomware Attack

4
News

Concern as Attacker “Breakout” Time Halves in 2020

5
News

Silicon Valley VC Firm Phished

6
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

1
Webinar

Making a Success of Your MSSP Journey

2
News

84% of CNI Orgs Experienced Cyber-Attacks in the Last Year

3
Opinion

Cybersecurity: Prevention Better than Cure

4
News

In-House Legal Teams Increasingly Responsible for Cybersecurity

5
Opinion

Brief Overview on Payment Card Security in New Zealand

6
News

Experts Discuss How #COVID19 Impacted the Cyber-Threat Landscape

1
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

2
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

5
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

6
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware