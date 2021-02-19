CrowdStrike Snaps Up London Start-Up Humio

CrowdStrike has announced a $400 million deal to acquire British log management firm Humio in a bid to bolster its extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

The endpoint security and threat intelligence giant claimed it was “blown away” by the London-based firm’s high-performance cloud log management and observability technology. Its proven ability to deliver at scale makes it the perfect fit for the CrowdStrike Security Cloud, it added.

“By leveraging new ingest pipelines and cloud log management, we will continue to help developers, security analysts, and IT professionals gain complete observability to answer any question, explore threats and vulnerabilities, and gain valuable insights from all computer-generated data in real-time,” argued CrowdStrike CTO, Michael Sentonas.

“CrowdStrike and Humio share a vision that contextual data can help solve critical enterprise problems, across cybersecurity and beyond. After we close this transaction, our joint forces will deliver a combination of capabilities that are truly unmatched in the industry and I am very excited for what our combined future holds.”

Humio CEO and co-founder, Geeta Schmidt, said the CrowdStrike Security Cloud was the ideal platform to extend the company’s reach while empowering customers to make “data-rich decisions.”

One such customer is New York City Cyber Command (NYC3), whose job it is to secure the city’s IT infrastructure.

“The success of our entire security strategy rests on having reliable, high-performance ingestion technology that enables us to combine disparate security data resources, including from more than 20 third-party tools, and extract actionable insights in a frictionless and efficient manner,” said Geoffrey Brown, head of NYC3.

“In evaluating world-class technologies, we chose Humio because of their market-leading technology and ability to execute at massive scale and analyze and action data with speed, accuracy, and context.”