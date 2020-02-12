Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Crypto AG Unmasked: CIA Spied on Governments For Decades

A Swiss company thought to have sold among the most secure encryption products in the world was actually owned by US and German intelligence, allowing the CIA and BND to spy on allies and enemies around the world, it has emerged.

A new report from The Washington Post and Germany’s ZDF claims that Crypto AG, founded during the Second World War, struck a deal with the CIA in the 50s and then passed fully into the hands of US and German intelligence two decades later, before being wound up in 2018.

Internal reports about the operation, codenamed “Thesaurus” and then renamed “Rubicon” in the 80s, reportedly claim it was “the intelligence coup of the century.”

“Foreign governments were paying good money to the US and West Germany for the privilege of having their most secret communications read by at least two (and possibly as many as five or six) foreign countries,” the article claimed.

This “five or six” figure would seem to suggest that countries belonging to the Five Eyes intelligence sharing partnership also benefited. In fact, it is claimed that the UK was handed vital intelligence intercepted from the Argentinian military during the Falklands war.

The US was also able to monitor Iranian communications during the 1979 hostage siege and Libyan officials celebrating after terrorists exploded a bomb in a Berlin nightclub in 1984.

Then-President Ronald Reagan raised suspicions about Crypto AG after citing some of these Libyan communications publicly, but the rumors were never confirmed.

It is claimed the Americans didn’t request backdoors be inserted into the Crypto AG products, they simply made sure that the encryption itself was weak enough to crack fairly easily. When countries suspected something may be up, the US/Germany sent representatives like respected academic Kjell-Ove Widman to reassure governments that their products were the most secure in the world.

The revelations may raise new fears about the security or otherwise of platforms like Tor, which arose from a US Defense Department project, and of the potential for China to interfere with Huawei-built equipment.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

DevOps Alert: 12,000 Jenkins Servers Exposed to DoS Attacks

2
News

Facebook's Social Media Accounts Hacked

3
News

Docker Registry Snafus Expose Firms to Cloud Compromise

4
News

Emotet Spreads Via Newly Discovered Wi-Fi Module

5
News

Zynga Breach Hit 173 Million Accounts

6
News

Crypto Exchange Loses "Almost All Funds" in Hack

1
News

US Bank Slammed for "Vague and Deceptive" Breach Disclosure

2
News

#teissLondon2020: Supply Chain Challenge Can Be Contained

3
News

Great Britain at Odds over Police Use of Facial Recognition Technology

4
News

#teissLondon2020: Tech is Not Neutral and Needs Ethical Frameworks

5
News

Canadian Cabinet Ministers Get Hacking Hotline

6
News

#teissLondon2020: ICO Outlines Expectations for 2020 and Beyond

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

3
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

4
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

5
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

6
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Cyber-Attack Could Create Financial Crisis, Says ECB Chief

2
News Feature

Impact of Stress and Burnout Worsens for CISOs

3
Blog

Nine Steps to Cybersecurity

4
Opinion

Are You Prepared to Battle Account Takeover Fraud?

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Interview

Interview: Rob Norris, VP Head of Digital Technology Services and Enterprise Cyber Security, Fujitsu