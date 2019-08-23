Infosecurity Group Websites

Crypto Exchange bitFlyer Adds Ethereum to Buy/Sell Platform

Cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer has announced that it is adding Ethereum (ETH) to its Buy/Sell trading platform.

BitFlyer Buy/Sell users in Europe and US will now be able to send and receive ETH while ensuring they adhere to the robust regulatory standards bitFlyer guarantees for Bitcoin (BTC) transactions.

Andy Bryant, co-head and COO, bitFlyer Europe, said: “At bitFlyer, we want to offer not just the most popular coins, but the most respected ones too, which makes ETH a logical choice to expand our service offering. Not only has ETH proved itself as a useful altcoin, particularly in relation to smart contracts, it has an incredibly strong community that surrounds it. We’re committed to offering the best customer experience whilst prioritizing security and regulatory standards, and we’re proud to say Buy/Sell now offers this capability with ETH.”

Hailey Lennon, head of legal and regulatory affairs at bitFlyer USA, explained that crypto-regulation is evolving, and bitFlyer works to ensure that everything listed on its exchange complies with the global regulatory standards. “We’re excited for today’s announcement, adding Ether to our growing portfolio of coins with NYDFS approval, and we’re looking forward to launching more coins in the coming months,” she added.

bitFlyer is the only cryptocurrency exchange to be licensed in Japan, the US and Europe combined.

