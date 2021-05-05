Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cyber-Attack on Belgian Parliament

A coordinated cyber-attack has been carried out against Belgium's parliament, scientific institutions, police services, and universities.

Internet service provider Belnet, which serves the country's government agencies, fell victim to what it described as a "large-scale attack" on Tuesday.

At around 11:00am CEST, the company was hit by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack that overloaded its servers, preventing the availability of online services. Websites with .be domains were impacted.

As a result of the hack, around 200 Belnet customers lost internet access, either partially or totally. News outlet VRT was among the organizations affected. 

“The attack is still in progress and takes place in successive waves,” Belnet said in an update on Wednesday morning. 

“Our teams are working hard to mitigate them. We are constantly monitoring our network to counter any new attempts.”

Belnet said that no data had been stolen or exfiltrated during the attack and that no personal information had been compromised.

Some websites, including the official site of the City of Brussels, remain down, while others, including the site for the Brussels Police, are back online.

The attack disrupted the workings of the Belgian parliament, causing several meetings to be postponed. Distance learning at some universities and colleges was impacted by unstable connections. 

The Brussels Times reports that local transit company STIB had issues with ticket sales because of the attack. 

Belgian member of parliament Wouter De Vriendt observed that the cyber-attack coincided with Uighur concentration camp witness Qelbinur Sidiq appearing in the Chamber to publicly give testimony for the first time about the abuse of Uighur minorities by the People's Republic of China.

“Conclusions about the cyber-attack are premature. But it is important to identify that sensitive context. Denying that is naïve,” said De Vriendt. 

Belnet is working to determine who is behind the massive surge in data flow. 

"We cannot expect to know tomorrow who is behind it," said Belnet director Dirk Haex. "It is a very complex analysis that has to be done."

Commenting on the attack, Nominet government cybersecurity expert Steve Forbes said: “The DDoS attack against Belgium’s government IT network shows how a relatively rudimentary attack can have a serious impact on a national scale."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Third Parties Caused Data Breaches at 51% of Organizations

2
News

Scripps Health Knocked Offline by Ransomware

3
News

Global Phishing Campaign Drops New Malware Trio

4
News

Virgin Active SA Suffers Cyber-Attack

5
News

Online Child Abuse Platform with 400k Users Taken Down

6
News

US Mulling Domestic Spying Partnership with Private Companies

1
News

Homecoming Queen Hacker to be Tried as an Adult

2
News

Panda Stealer Targets Crypto Wallets

3
News

Poor Working Relationships Between Security and Networking Teams Preventing Benefits of Digital Transformation

4
News

Cyber-Attack on Belgian Parliament

5
Blog

Time for Infosec Professionals’ Imaginations to Stretch to Outer Space

6
News

Misconfigs and Unpatched Bugs Top Cloud Native Security Incidents

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

3
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

4
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

5
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

6
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain