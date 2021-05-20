Cyber-bully Supermodel Dropped by 3 Stores

Supermodel turned cook and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has lost contracts with three major American retailers over previous cyber-bullying.

A decade ago, Teigen bullied non-binary teenage reality TV star Courtney Stodden over their marriage to the then 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Stodden said they received a lot of hateful comments online but Teigen's, which were made via the social media platform Twitter, were among the worst.

Stodden said: “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'”

The model has since apologized for her abuse of Stodden, but saying sorry has not prevented Teigen's cooking career from sliding into hot water.

Page Six reported that department store Bloomingdale's scrapped plans to stock Teigen's "Cravings by Chrissy" range of cookware after news of the online abuse came to light. An unnamed source told Page Six that Bloomingdale's and its parent store Macy’s were planning to sell 31 items of Teigen’s kitchen and dining line but pulled out at the last minute.

The supermodel cook is also feeling the heat around her partnership with retailer Target, with whom she exclusively launched her cookware line in 2018. Target stopped selling it shortly after Teigen’s cyber-bullying hit the news, though TMZ reports that the store’s split with the supermodel was decided mutually in December.

In addition to cyber-bullying Stodden, Teigen has also reportedly levied online insults at the actress Quvenzhané Wallis, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress at age 9 for her role in Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Following Stodden's exposé, Teigen took to Twitter once again, but this time to apologize for her past actions.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls–t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be," wrote Teigen.

“I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

Teigen has not apologized for her alleged cyber-bullying of Wallis, who has not spoken publicly about the alleged abuse.