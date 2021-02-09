Infosecurity Group Websites
Cyber Command Major Imprisoned for Sex Crime

A US Army Cyber Command major has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Jason Michael Musgrove, of Grovetown, Georgia, was arrested in December 2019. At the time of his apprehension by law enforcement officers, the 41-year-old was serving as an integrated threat operations officer with Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information clearance, assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia.

According to court testimony and documents, Musgrove admitted that he had produced CSAM and attempted to share it with others over the internet. 

His crimes were uncovered by Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Tripp Godbee, who was monitoring online groups devoted to CSAM and discussions of engaging in sex with children. Godbee traced images depicting a nude teenage girl that were being shared via the mobile app Kik back to a computer in Musgrove's residence.

The agent opened an online chat with the anonymous sharer of the illegal images, who identified himself as a US Army officer before detailing his plans to drug and then rape the girl. 

“I want to be prepared with the proper ingredients for a good night cocktail!” the man said, according to an affidavit from Godbee. “Right now, I’m looking at mixing some cherry NyQuil into a Dr. Pepper.”

After pleading guilty to Production of Child Pornography, Musgrove was sentenced to 360 months in prison by US District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall. 

Musgrove will be 71 when he is released, as parole is not offered in the federal prison system.

In addition, Musgrove was ordered to register as a sex offender and to pay $9,000 in restitution to his victims. 

“The disturbing and despicable nature of such predators only increases their danger to the community, and Musgrove’s long sentence immediately makes the community safer,” said US Attorney Bobby Christine. 

Musgrove is currently facing administrative separation from the US Army. 

“Obviously the chain of command is very concerned and we’re looking at what actions should be taken,” Major Kip Patterson, a Cyber Command spokesperson, told Army Times.

