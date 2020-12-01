Cyber Crime Unit Arrests Five in Louisiana

Louisiana's Cyber Crime Unit has arrested five men for allegedly committing internet crimes against children.

An announcement regarding the arrests was made yesterday by the Bayou State's attorney general, Jeff Landry.

"My team and our law enforcement partners continue to do more with less to keep our state’s children safe," said Landry.

"I am very proud of the work they do every day to bring child predators to justice, and I hope they get the resources necessary to do their jobs even more effectively during this time of increased online activity."

Jared Wilkinson, who was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail, was the youngest man to be arrested by the CCU. The 20-year-old resident of Jackson was charged with 50 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession).

Denham Springs resident Pedro Moreno was charged with seven counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession).

The arrest of the 40-year-old was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Mostafa Rasheed, also aged 40, was arrested and charged with 13 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession) and four counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.

The Baton Rouge resident was booked into the East Baton Parish Prison on November 25 after a March 2020 tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children triggered an investigation.

NCMEC reported that Facebook user Leon Al-Iraqi had uploaded a video depicting child sexual abuse material. The CCU executed a search warrant for the social media account and discovered multiple videos of children being raped and four videos showing the sexual abuse of animals.

WBRZ reported that authorities were able to trace the social media account back to Rasheed via an IP address.

Gregory Pratt, a 53-year-old resident of West Monroe, was arrested and charged with one count of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession).

Terrytown resident Charles Howell IV, aged 61, was also arrested and charged with one count of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession).