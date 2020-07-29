Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cyber-Criminals Continue to Exploit #COVID19 During Q2

Cyber-criminals’ exploitation of the COVID-19 pandemic to target individuals and businesses has continued unabated during the second quarter of 2020, according to ESET’s Q2 2020 Threat Report published today. The findings highlight how the crisis is defining the cybersecurity landscape in Q2 in a similar way as it did in Q1 after the pandemic first struck.

ESET observed a continuous focus on phishing using COVID-19 lures in this period. This included criminals taking advantage of the rise in online shopping that has occurred during the pandemic, with a 10-fold increase in phishing emails impersonating one of the world’s leading package delivery services found in comparison to Q1.

The shift to remote working as a result of the pandemic has also led to increased targeting of Remote Desktop Protocal (RDP) in recent months. Roman Kováč, chief research officer at ESET, commented: “Our telemetry showed a continued influx of COVID-19 lures in web and email attacks, as well as an increase in attacks targeting RDP, with persistent attempts to establish RDP connections more than doubling since the beginning of the year.”

Ransomware tactics were found to be “rapidly developing” in this period, with operators moving away from doxing and random data leaking towards auctioning the stolen data on dedicated underground sites.

The report also highlighted some of the important investigations undertaken by ESET researchers in recent months. This included the uncovering of a ransomware campaign targeting Android users in Canada under the guise of a COVID-19 tracing app. “We quickly put a halt to this operation and provided a decryptor for victims,” said Kováč.

Additionally, exclusive research revealed details of a malicious Google Chrome extension targeting hardware wallets for cryptocurrencies and a renewed targeted attack on a Hong Kong university.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cosmetics Giant Avon Leaks 19 Million Records

2
News

Dell EMC Patches iDRAC Vulnerability

3
News

Sheffield Hallam University Confirms Blackbaud-Linked Data Breach

4
News

Blackbaud Breach Hits Nine More Universities

5
News

Garmin Confirms Cyber-Attack as Ransomware Recovery Rumored

6
News

UK/US Governments Warn of QNAP NAS Malware

1
News

Rite Aid Drops Facial Recognition Tech

2
News

Global Knowledge Partners with (ISC)²

3
News

Madonna Censured Over Coronavirus Video

4
News

Vatican Infiltrated by Chinese Hackers Ahead of Sensitive Talks

5
News

Cyber-Criminals Continue to Exploit #COVID19 During Q2

6
Opinion

Using Machine Learning to Transform Data into Cyber Threat Intelligence

1
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

2
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

3
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

4
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

5
Webinar

Using a Managed Security Service Provider in 2020: Everything You Need to Know

6
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

1
News Feature

Russian Attacks on #COVID19 Vaccine Developers: How, Why and What Happens Next?

2
Interview

Interview: Pete McShea, Information Privacy Officer, Aires

3
Opinion

No Time for Email Protection Roulette

4
Interview

Interview: Kunal Anand, Chief Technology Officer, Imperva

5
Blog

Dangerous Liaisons - Cloudphishing

6
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365