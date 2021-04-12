Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cyber-criminals Increasingly Leveraging Debates About Travel During #COVID19 to Launch Attacks

A 93% increase in malicious COVID-related domains created using the word ‘Travel’ has been detected in the first three months of 2021 by threat intelligence firm Webroot.

Analysis from its real-time anti-phishing protection system demonstrated that cyber-criminals have increasingly sought to leverage the topic of international travel amid the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines this year. Debates surrounding the resumption of foreign travel and the use of vaccine passports have been a major source of news headlines in the first few months of 2021, and malicious actors appear to have responded in kind.

Compared to the previous 30 rolling days, Webroot said there was a 79% increase in the word ‘Passport’ in malicious COVID-related domains in March 2021. This represents an enormous 3900% increase compared to June 2020.

Additionally, from February 22, which was the date the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown easing roadmap, a 169% rise in malicious domains using common travel/holiday search terms including ‘weekend break’, ‘cheap’ and ‘last minute’ was detected.

Interestingly, malicious domains created using the word ‘testing’ or ‘toolkits’ fell by 71% between January 1 and March 29 2021.

The findings further demonstrate how cyber-criminals have continuously adapted to new developments throughout the pandemic to launch phishing and domain spoofing attacks. Other examples include the sales of PPE equipment, government financial relief programs and vaccines.

Nick Emanuel, senior director of product at Webroot, commented: “The length and duration of the pandemic has allowed hackers an extended opportunity to hone and craft their domains. The language used in these malicious domain names is highly reflective of current trends, and key events like travel bans introduced globally have a direct impact on how hackers create resources to trick people.”

He added: “Similarly, the decrease in terminology related to ‘testing’ and ‘testkit’ correlates with the introduction of a comprehensive school testing regime in the UK and we believe the strong supply and ease of obtaining a test has cut down opportunities for scammers on this specific topic. Both examples demonstrate how cyber-criminals are carefully grooming news and creating domains that will have a higher percentage of hits.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
Blog

The Story of the EC-Council Gender Survey Scandal: Survey Creator Says "It Was Written by Women so it Can't be Sexist"

2
News

Over 90% of Organizations Hit by a Mobile Malware Attack in 2020

3
News

Hackers Hacked as Underground Carding Site is Breached

4
News

Man Arrested After Failed AWS Bomb Plot

5
News

Iran Nuclear Facility Suffers Cyber-Attack

6
News

#COVID19 Fraud Surge Threatens to Overwhelm Banks

1
News

UK Sports Teams Boycott Social Media

2
News

Biden Nominates More Ex-NSA Officials to Top Cybersecurity Roles

3
News

Iran Nuclear Facility Suffers Cyber-Attack

4
News

Cyber-criminals Increasingly Leveraging Debates About Travel During #COVID19 to Launch Attacks

5
News

Europol: “Virtually All” Crime Now Has a Digital Element

6
Opinion

#HowTo: Stop Hackers Targeting Your Home

1
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

2
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

3
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

4
Webinar

Using 2020's Vulnerability Trends to Spearhead Your 2021 Security Posture

5
Webinar

Building a Privileged Access Management Strategy for the Post-COVID World

6
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain