Cyber Helpline Receives Lottery Funding to Help Growing Number of Victims

The Cyber Helpline, a volunteer organization that offers emergency assistance to victims of cybercrime and cyber-stalking in the UK, has been awarded £10,000 in lottery funding.

The group said the money will be used to support its helpline and chatbox services, with demand rising rapidly due to the growing levels of cybercrime following the shift to digital during COVID-19. This includes further investment into its chatbot technology, which ensures 24/7 support is available to victims, as well as enabling the onboarding of new volunteers as helpline responders to deal with live cybercrime issues.

The Cyber Helpline was formed several years ago in response to a lack of support for cybercrime victims in the UK, and currently provides practical assistance to around 400 victims every month. It has a team of 50 volunteer cybersecurity experts.

It noted common issues it responds to include cyber-stalking, lost devices, hacked accounts, online bullying and harassment and sextortion.

The funding comes from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised from National Lottery players for good causes.

Rory Innes, founder of The Cyber Helpline, commented: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognized our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to support hundreds more victims of cybercrime in the UK and alleviate the severe emotional and financial burden caused by these attacks. At a time when the country is going through a national lockdown and economic hardship amid redundancies and closed businesses, we see our mission of creating a country where the cyber-criminals do not win as more important than ever.”

Back in August, INTERPOL observed that cybercrime is growing at an “alarming pace” as a result of COVID-19, while earlier this week, McAfee revealed that total global losses from cybercrime has exceeded $1tn.

