Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cyber-Incidents Surge 366% at NASA

Cybersecurity incidents at NASA increased by 366% last year as the organization's cybersecurity budget was slashed by $3.1m.

New research published yesterday by virtual network provider AtlasVPN found NASA suffered 315 cyber-incidents in 2018. In 2019, that figure shot up to 1,469. 

"Being one of the nation’s most important federal agencies, this is an alarming finding," wrote Atlas researchers. "Cyber incidents at NASA can affect national security, intellectual property, and individuals whose data could be lost due to data breaches."

The findings were based on data gathered by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in 2018 and 2019. OMB reviews government agencies annually and shoulders the responsibility for developing and overseeing the implementation of cybersecurity policies, guidelines, and standards in federal agencies.

A digital security incident is defined by the researchers as "any attempted or actual unauthorized access, use, disclosure, or destruction of information" plus digital incidents that include "interfering with operations within the organization and violations of NASA’s computing policies and regulations."

Incidents recorded as "improper usage" accounted for 90.5% of the massive increase. The term "improper use" refers to any incident whereby an authorized user violates an organization’s acceptable usage policies.

A positive finding made by researchers was that despite NASA's large size, only 15 incidents in which equipment owned by the company was lost or stolen were reported in 2019, down from 23 such occurrences in 2018. 

"It has to be noted that NASA does employ more than 17,000 people, so some of them are bound to lose or get equipment stolen, even if cybercriminals are not targeting NASA directly," wrote researchers.

NASA is one of the few major federal agencies whose cybersecurity budget was lower in 2019 than it had been in 2018 after it was cut from $170,700,000 to $167,600,000. 

The news comes just days after NASA astronauts made history by entering the International Space Station from a commercially made spacecraft (a SpaceX Crew Dragon) for the very first time. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were blasted into orbit by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, May 30, from the Kennedy Space Center.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

IT Services Firm Conduent Felled by Maze Ransomware

2
News

CPA Canada Breach Hits Over 300,000 Accountants

3
News

Honda Tackling Suspected Ransomware Infection

4
News

Phishers Hide #COVID19 Malware in CVs and Medical Leave Forms

5
News

Ransomware Strikes Third US College in a Week

6
Interview

Interview: Steve O'Connor, Director of IT, Aston Martin

1
News

Trustworthy AI Initiative Launched

2
News

Cyber-Incidents Surge 366% at NASA

3
News

41% of UK Workers Haven’t Received Adequate Cybersecurity Training

4
News

Microsoft Predicts Escalation of Zero Trust in Lockdown Environments

5
News

CSA Virtual Summit: Future of European Cloud Services Scheme Detailed

6
Interview

Interview: Brendan O’Connor, CEO, AppOmni

1
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

2
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

3
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

4
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

5
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

6
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

1
Interview

Interview: Balaji Parimi, Founder and CEO, CloudKnox Security

2
News

Florida Student Discovers Flaws in Leading Doorbell Security Cameras

3
News Feature

Have Contact Tracing Scam Opportunities Been Easily Enabled?

4
News

Maine Community College Becomes First in State to Offer Cybersecurity Program

5
Blog

A Country in Crisis: Data Privacy in the US

6
News

DDoS-ers Target Black Lives Matter Groups