Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Virtual Graduation Ceremony Delayed by Cyber-attack

A Florida university's virtual graduation ceremony was stymied on Sunday by a cyber-attack.

Florida Gulf Coast University's Class of 2020 was due to take part in a digital spring commencement ceremony managed by StageClip at 10am on May 3. The celebratory occasion was relegated to an online-only event to comply with social distancing and lockdown measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Five minutes before the ceremony was due to start, the vendor began experiencing issues. The list of graduates became distorted as names of some students were linked to photographs of others. 

After experiencing several glitches, the StageClip.com site crashed, ruining the ceremony and disappointing thousands of students eager to mark their special day.

FGCU graduate Luisa Rodriguez was determined to make her graduation memorable despite having to celebrate it from her couch instead of surrounded by her family, friends, and student peers.  

“We were all super excited and ready, and I was with my cap and my sisters’ gown from 2016 and all my stoles and everything,” said Rodriguez. “And we sat in front of the computer and were like, ‘What is going on?’”

It transpired that StageClip's problems were the result of a cyber-attack on its servers.

Rodriguez said: “My mom, she started crying because she said, you know, you work so hard. You don’t deserve this. None of you guys deserve this.”

Due to receive their degrees via the virtual Sunday ceremony were 1,715 undergraduate students and 219 graduate-level students.

Commenting on the disruption of the ceremony, FGCU graduate Carli Coppola said: “I was definitely worried, and I saw a lot of comments on Facebook saying, you know, we waited all this time to be able to see our picture and graduate, but we weren’t able to.” 

While StageClip worked to rebuild its website, students were invited to view the virtual commencement address recorded by FGCU president Dr. Michael Martin and posted on the university's website.

"While today was disappointing, nothing can take away from our graduates’ tremendous accomplishment at the end of a uniquely challenging semester," said a spokesperson for FGCU.

StageClip described the results of the attack on the virtual ceremony as "very disheartening for all parties involved."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

National Emergency as Trump Bans Foreign Power Grid Kit

2
News

'Vaccines' Containing Blood of Recovered #COVID19 Patients for Sale on Dark Web

3
News

Fortinet Offers Free Cybersecurity Training

4
News

Only 59% of Cybersecurity Teams Are Effective Working from Home

5
News

Adult Streaming Site Leaks Data on Millions of Members

6
News

Tokopedia Breach: 91 Million Records for Sale on Dark Web

1
News

US Platform Enhances Remote Learning Cybersecurity

2
News

Virtual Graduation Ceremony Delayed by Cyber-attack

3
News

Dominic Raab Condemns #COVID19 Cyber-Attacks as NCSC and CISA Release APT Advisory

4
News

GoDaddy Suffers Data Breach

5
News

Report Reveals Fears Over Threats Posed by Wireless Devices

6
News

Brexit-Related Firm Wins Government Contracts Related to AI and Data Mining

1
Webinar

Safeguarding Your Digital Transformation with Detection and Response

2
Webinar

State of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

3
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

4
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

5
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

6
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Over a Third of Consumers Don’t Trust Digital Comms from Banks

2
Interview

Interview: Mike McLellan, Senior Security Researcher, Secureworks

3
Blog

Data Security and Decommissioning in a 5G and Streaming World

4
Opinion

Preparing for Tomorrow: Cybersecurity in a Remote World

5
News

Cyber-Attacks on Hospitals Amid #COVID19 Akin to Acts of “Terror,” Claims Eugene Kaspersky

6
Next-Gen

Moving Online: How the Shift to Virtual Webinars Can be a Tool for Cybersecurity Inclusivity