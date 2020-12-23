Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cyber-Attack on European Court of Human Rights

The European Court of Human Rights has fallen victim to a cyber-attack after publishing a ruling regarding the fate of an incarcerated Turkish political leader. 

According to Bloomberg, hackers struck at the Court's website on Tuesday, knocking it offline for approximately 16 hours. The website has now been restored, and the order is one again accessible to the public.

The attack came shortly after the Court published a grand chamber ruling on December 22 demanding that Turkey release the former leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtaş, immediately. 

Demirtaş was locked up after helping the HDP win enough seats to end the parliamentary majority of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the 2015 general election.  

He was indicted on offenses related to terrorism and jailed in 2016 after parliamentary immunity for politicians was revoked in Turkey. If convicted of the more than 100 charges that he faces, Demirtaş could receive a sentence of 142 years in prison. 

The Court found that the detention of 47-year-old Demirtaş, which has lasted more than four years, goes against “the very core of the concept of a democratic society.”

A panel of 17 judges said that by locking up the politician, Turkey was sending "a dangerous message to the entire population" that pluralism and free political debate will be stifled.

Hacking collective Anka Neferler Timi (The Turkish Hacker Team) appear to have claimed responsibility for the cyber-attack. The group posted on Twitter that they had brought the website down and asked the Court to apologize for the ruling they issued regarding Demirtaş.

The Twitter account used by Anka Neferler Timi was only created earlier this month and has fewer than 100 followers. 

Today, the Court released the following statement: “Following the delivery of the Selahattin Demirtas v. Turkey (no. 2) judgment on 22 December, the website of the European Court of Human Rights was the subject of a large-scale cyberattack which has made it temporarily inaccessible. The Court strongly deplores this serious incident. The competent services are currently making every effort to remedy the situation as soon as possible.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Russia Officially Denies Large-scale US Hack

2
News

Data Leak Exposes Details of Two Million Chinese Communist Party Members

3
News

Ransomware Attacks Surge in Q3 as Cyber-Criminals Shift Tactics

4
News

Police Seize VPN Service Beloved by Cyber-criminals

5
News

Big Tech Joins Up to Ransomware Task Force

6
News

SolarWinds: Our Office 365 Emails Were Compromised

1
News

US Teen Accused of Deadly Cyber-stalking Campaign

2
News

Lazarus Attacks Vaccine Research

3
News

Cyber-Attack on European Court of Human Rights

4
News

Semperis Appoints Igor Baikalov as Chief Scientist

5
Blog

Corporate Endpoint Security: How to Protect Yourself from Fileless Threats and Detect Insiders

6
Magazine Feature

Q&A: Lisa Forte

1
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

2
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

3
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

4
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

5
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

6
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

1
Blog

Top Three Cyber-Threats to Look Out for in 2021

2
Interview

Interview: Saj Huq, Director, LORCA

3
Blog

How to Manage Shadow IT for the Benefit of Business and Employees

4
News Feature

Christmas: It’s the Most Vulnerable Time of the Year

5
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

6
Opinion

#HowTo Write the Perfect Op-Ed, and Get it Published!