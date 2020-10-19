Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cyber-attack on Mississippi Schools Costs $300k

A Mississippi school district has voted to pay $300,000 to recover files that were encrypted during a suspected ransomware attack.

A federal investigation was launched after threat actors accessed Yazoo County School District’s information technology system without authorization. 

Superintendent Dr. Ken Barron told WLBT news that the school became aware of the cyber-attack on Monday, October 12. Barron did not state how the attackers had gained access to the system or what information had been compromised as a result of the incident.

The superintendent said that individuals would be notified about the incident if required by law. He stated that he had been advised against revealing any further details of the attack in case it jeopardized the investigation being carried out by federal law enforcement. 

Following the attack, the school took its IT systems offline and engaged a cybersecurity firm to help recover data encrypted by threat actors. Classes at the school are operating as normally as possible under existing COVID-19 restrictions.

The school board voted to pay a company $300,000 to recover the data that was encrypted by malware. 

"Last week, the Yazoo County School District detected a potential cyber event impacting certain devices on our network. We took our IT systems offline to investigate and address. National cyber-security firms were engaged to assist. We also reported this to federal law enforcement," wrote Barron in a statement issued by the school

"In an abundance of caution, we are deploying advanced cyber-security tools throughout our environment to ensure devices can be used without issues and to allow us to resume normal IT operations as quickly as possible. We are also taking measures to unlock the encrypted files."

Barron said that staff payroll, cafeteria transactions, and the school's phone, fire alarm, and burglary systems were not impacted by the attack.

He added: "This is an ongoing investigation and as such, we have been advised by cyber-experts not to comment further at this time. We will notify individuals if and when needed in compliance with federal and state law."

Lincoln County Schools, another Mississippi school district, fell victim to a ransomware attack in November 2019.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Google Reveals it Was Hit by 2.5Tbps DDoS

2
News

VoIP Firm Broadvoice Leaks 350 Million Customer Records

3
News

Government Spooks Urge Firms to Patch SharePoint Bug

4
News

DDoS Attacks Disrupt Massachusetts Schools

5
News

Nearly 800,000 SonicWall VPNs Need Critical Flaw Patching

6
News

Iran Reports Two Major Cyber-Attacks

1
News

Cyber-attack on Mississippi Schools Costs $300k

2
News

Instagram's Handling of Children's Data Under Investigation

3
News

Waze Vulnerability Lets Attackers Track and Identify Users

4
Opinion

Ripple20 Isn’t An Anomaly – IoT Security Is A Mess (Still) #NCSAM

5
News

DDoS Attacks Triple in Size as Ransom Demands Re-Emerge

6
News

Government Spooks Urge Firms to Patch SharePoint Bug

1
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

2
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

3
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

4
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

5
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

6
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year