Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cyber-Attack on Rialto School District

A cyber-attack has shut down virtual classes in a Los Angeles school district two weeks after the FBI issued a cybersecurity warning to schools offering online learning.

In a grim foreshadowing of what was to come, FBI supervisory special agent Corey Harris said on August 11: “We want all school districts to be prepared and understand that there’s a possibility that they could be attacked."

"With so many kids that will be conducting school virtually, that increases the risk. That opens the door for an attacker to actually compromise either the school district’s network or the kids’ computers."

Online classes were suspended at the Rialto Unified School District on Monday following a malware attack

statement posted on the district’s website on Sunday said that online learning hosted by its Bridge Academy had been halted indefinitely while an investigation was underway to determine the “nature and scope” of the cyber-attack. 

The statement read: “Rialto Unified School District has been affected by malware, which is software that is specifically designed to disrupt, damage or gain unauthorized access to the computer system. RUSD instruction will be suspended until further notice, while we investigate the nature and scope of the malware.

“We understand that this news is difficult in these already challenging times and we appreciate your patience while we work to address this issue."

District spokesperson Syeda Jafri said that information technology department staff were working “day and night” to give students back access to an education. She urged students who have assigned devices linked to the district’s server not to use them until the current situation has been resolved.

Computer equipment issued to students by the school will be collected and checked to make sure it is secure. 

The Rialto Unified School District includes three high schools, one alternative/adult education school, five middle schools, and 19 elementary schools. More than 25,000 students residing in Rialto or neighboring cities, including Bloomington, Colton, Fontana, Lytle Creek, and San Bernardino, attend school in the district.

Other school districts, including the Lake Elsinore Unified School District, also had disruptions on Monday after some teachers and students were locked out of Zoom.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

TeamViewer Flaw Risks Password Exposure

2
News

Experian Data Breach Hits 24 Million Customers

3
News

Travel Site Exposed 37 Million Records Before Meow Attack

4
News

APT Group’s Worldwide Targeting of Small and Medium Businesses Revealed

5
News

Malicious Actors Impersonating Bitcoin Platform to Launch Malware Attacks

6
News

CISSP Qualification Given Cert Status Equivalent to Master’s Degree Level

1
News

Cyber-Attack on Rialto School District

2
News

National Cyber League Registration Opens

3
News

FBI Investigates COVID-19 Patient Data Breach

4
News

Nearly Half of UK IT Leaders Have Not Upgraded to Cloud Security

5
News

Palo Alto Networks to Acquire Crypsis Group

6
News

Eight Million Freepik Users Suffer Data Compromise

1
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

2
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

3
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

4
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

5
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

6
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

1
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

2
Blog

Migrating On-Premises Email to Office 365: Limitations, Prerequisites and Best Practices

3
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the Cost of a Data Breach Report

4
Blog

Distributed Working Demands New Levels of Data Security at the Edge

5
Opinion

The Gig Economy: A New Battleground for Cybersecurity

6
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020