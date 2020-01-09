Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Cyber-Attacks Hit UK Firms Once Per Minute in 2019

UK businesses were deluged with cyber-attacks in 2019, with the average firm hit by over half a million attempts to compromise systems, according to new stats from Beaming.

The Hastings-based business Internet Service Provider (ISP) extrapolated the findings from data on its own corporate customers across the country.

It calculated the average number of attacks aimed at a single business last year was 576,575, around 152% higher than the 281,094 recorded in 2018 and the highest since the ISP began analyzing this kind of data in 2016.

That means UK businesses were forced to repel 66 attacks per hour on average in 2019.

The firm identified 1.8 million unique IP addresses responsible for the attacks last year, just under a fifth (18%) of which were located in China. However, this is more an indication of the sheer number of potentially hijacked machines based in the country rather than the origin of the attackers.

There was a fairly big drop to second placed Brazil (7%), which was followed by Taiwan (6%) and Russia (5%) in terms of originating IP addresses for attacks.

Attackers most commonly targeted network device admin tools and IoT endpoints like connected security cameras and building control systems, according to Beaming. These suffered 92,448 attacks in total last year, while 35,807 were targeted at file sharing applications.

Beaming managing director, Sonia Blizzard, described 2019 as the “worst year on record” for cyber-attacks against UK firms, claiming that most were “completely indiscriminate.”

“Most business leaders, particularly at the smaller end of the spectrum, still don't recognize the threat or incorrectly assume that their broadband router and antivirus systems will be sufficient to keep them safe,” she continued.

“With the number of companies falling victim to cybercrime increasing each year, it is clear that most need to do more to protect themselves. We advise businesses to put in place multiple layers of protection, use methods such as two-factor authentication, and to secure their data while it travels over the internet.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Biz Closes Doors After Ransomware Attack

2
News

Las Vegas Suffers Cyber-Attack

3
News

Apple Is Scanning Your Photos

4
News

Lawsuit Filed Against LifeLabs Over Data Breach

5
News

UK Man Jailed for Using RAT to Spy on Women

6
News

Google Shifts to 90-Day Bug Disclosures by Default

1
News

Cyber-Attacks Hit UK Firms Once Per Minute in 2019

2
Opinion

How the Real Business Killer is Having Nothing on the Shelves

3
News

Apple Is Scanning Your Photos

4
News

Las Vegas Suffers Cyber-Attack

5
News

Nigerian Betting Company Denies Breach

6
Magazine Feature

Soc It To ‘Em: Making a Success of a Security Operations Center

1
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

2
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

3
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

4
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

5
Webinar

Do you Need to Keep up with the AI trend?

6
Webinar

Password Security Benchmarks: Making Password Managers a Tangible Metric

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves