Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Microsoft: Cyber-Criminals Are Targeting Businesses Through Vulnerable Employees

Microsoft has warned that cyber-criminals are preying on people’s vulnerable psychological states during the COVID-19 pandemic to attack businesses. During a virtual press briefing, the multinational technology company provided data showing how home working and employee stress during this period has precipitated a huge amount of COVID-19-related attacks, particularly phishing scams.

Working from home at this time is very distracting for a lot of people, particularly if they are looking after children. Additionally, many individuals are in a stressful state with the extra pressures and worries as a result of COVID-19. This environment is providing new opportunities for cyber-criminals to operate.

“We’re seeing a significant increase in COVID-related phishing lures for our customers,” confirmed Ann Johnson, corporate vice-president, Microsoft. “We’re blocking roughly 24,000 bad emails a day with COVID-19 lures and we’ve also been able to see and block through our smart screen 18,000 malicious COVID-themed URLs and IP addresses on a single day, so the volume of attacks is quite high.”

Johnson therefore urged businesses to adapt and step up security practices in this environment. She noted that in the rush to get employees set up working from home productively, putting in place more stringent measures has been something of an afterthought for many businesses.

“It’s important to educate users and tell them to pause and think before they click on a link, and the second thing we’re telling organizations is that they need to enable multi-factor authentication for 100% of users, 100% of the time, because if their users are stressed, they are going to click on those links and potentially give away their credentials,” added Johnson.

In the briefing, Microsoft stated that the countries most targeted by COVID-19 attacks have been China, the US and Russia, followed by Japan and parts of Latin America. The global technology giant has also seen signs that the volume of attacks is beginning to normalize over the past few days.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Zoom Blow as Thousands of User Videos Are Found Online

2
News

Linux Servers Under Attack for a Decade

3
News

INTERPOL: #COVID19-Fighting Hospitals Facing Ransomware Deluge

4
News

Over 350,000 Exchange Servers Exposed to Serious RCE Bug

5
News

Common Flaws Discovered in Penetration Tests Persist

6
News

Shadow IT Represents Major #COVID19 Home Working Threat

1
News

FBI Warns of Cloud-Based BEC Attacks

2
News

Fake 3D Printed Fingerprints Fool Biometric Scanners

3
News

Accenture Acquires Revolutionary Security

4
News

Microsoft: Cyber-Criminals Are Targeting Businesses Through Vulnerable Employees

5
News Feature

If Remote Working is the New Norm, How Do We Do it Securely?

6
Blog

Simulating COVID-19 Phishing Emails

1
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

2
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

3
Webinar

The Power of Continuous AppSec and How to Achieve It

4
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

5
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

6
Webinar

Safeguarding Your Digital Transformation with Detection and Response

1
News Feature

The Long-Term Impact of #COVID19 on the Cybersecurity Industry

2
Interview

Interview: Rick Goud, CEO and Co-Founder, Zivver

3
Blog

Security by Sector: Kaspersky Makes Security Products Free for Healthcare Institutions Amid #COVID19 Pandemic

4
Blog

Why Physical Data Destruction is Absolutely Vital

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things We Learned in Q1 2020

6
Opinion

Remote Workforce Security: Protecting People, Protecting the Enterprise