Cybereason to Adopt Intel’s PC Hardware Ransomware Solution

Cybereason has announced a new partnership with Intel to add new ransomware protections to its multi-layered defense platform.

Under the agreement, Cybereason will adopt Intel’s Hardware Shield protections for ransomware that are available on the 11th Gen Intel Core vPro mobile platforms. As a result, it can leverage Intel’s threat detection technology, enabling CPU-based behavioral prevention of ransomware. This solution is the first occasion in which PC hardware plays a direct role in ransomware cyber-defense.

It can now form part of Cybereason’s defense platform which combines detection and response, next gen anti-virus and proactive threat hunting.

The move comes amid rising and increasingly sophisticated ransomware attacks, with numerous high profile attacks recorded last year. Suspected victims of such attacks included a Massachusetts power station, French container shipping giant CMA CGM and English football club Manchester United. A study in October last year found that ransomware was the most observed threat in 2020.

Cybereason expects to be able to bring this collaboration to market during the first half of 2021.

Lior Div, CEO and co-founder, Cybereason, commented: “This collaboration with Intel to add CPU based threat detection bolsters our long history and industry-leading capabilities in detecting and eradicating ransomware. The combination of best-of-class hardware, software, and security know-how provides defenders with full-stack visibility critical to ending the era of double extortion that is currently costing organisations hundreds of millions each year.”

Stephanie Hallford, client computing group vice-president and general manager of business client platforms at Intel, said: “Ransomware was a top security threat in 2020, software alone is not enough to protect against ongoing threats. Our new 11th Gen Core vPro mobile platform provides the industry’s first silicon enabled threat detection capability, delivering the much needed hardware based protection against these types of attacks. Together with Cybereason’s multi-layered protection, businesses will have full-stack visibility from CPU telemetry to help prevent ransomware from evading traditional signature-based defenses.”

Last month, Cybereason announced it has adopted the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to run its automated Cyber Defense Platform.