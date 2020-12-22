Infosecurity Group Websites
Cybereason Adopts Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Enhance its Platform Security

Security firm Cybereason has announced a new partnership with Oracle to enhance protection for customers in the face of a growing cyber-threat landscape.

Firstly, it has adopted the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to run its automated Cyber Defense Platform. Cybereason said this will improve security and risk posture as well as reduce operational costs for customers using its platform. It placed a particular emphasis on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s ability to accelerate artificially intelligent threat detection.

Additionally, the two companies have entered into an agreement to jointly market and sell solutions, helping organizations search for available applications and services that best fit their needs.

Cybereason hopes the partnership will help facilitate its global expansion.

Lior Div, Cybereason CEO and cofounder commented: “We’re excited to collaborate with Oracle to enhance our company’s cloud infrastructure for our award-winning unified protection platform. We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because of its security-first approach and performance. Together, we will deliver unmatched visibility and risk reduction to our global customer base. Additionally, the Oracle Cloud global footprint will enable Cybereason to offer in-country hosting in more locations for meeting regulatory data sovereignty requirements.”

Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said: “Cybereason joins a growing roster of companies adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for its leading security and price performance advantages delivered across its global cloud footprint. Adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will enhance Cybereason’s ability to deliver insights into threats across thousands of endpoints and enable customers to stay one step ahead of today’s most nefarious attacks.”  

In September, it was announced that a department of the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) added the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure within its MODCLOUD Multi-Hybrid suite of secure services.

Adoption of cloud services has grown substantially this year as organizations looked to function efficiently following the shift to remote working as a result of COVID-19. According to a recent study by Sumo Logic, multi-cloud adoption went up by 70% year-over-year in 2020.

