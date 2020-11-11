Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cybersecurity Skills Shortage Falls for First Time

The huge global shortfall in cybersecurity professionals has dropped for the first time since records began, thanks to more joining the industry and pandemic-related uncertainties on the demand side, according to (ISC)2.

The non-profit certifications organization interviewed 3790 industry respondents around the world to better understand the current challenges facing the sector.

Its 2020 Cybersecurity Workforce Study revealed that 700,000 extra professionals, or 25% more than last year’s workforce estimate, have joined the industry — expanding its ranks to around 3.5 million.

The shortfall in skills has therefore dropped from 4.07 million last year to 3.12 million.

Not all of this is good news: the closing gap can partly be explained by job losses as COVID-19 hits security budgets. Nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents said that they or a peer had been let go as a result of the pandemic. More than half (54%) said they’re concerned about personnel spending and 51% are worried about technology spending going forward.

As well as lay-offs, 40% of respondents said that they or a peer had their salary reduced, 36% had their hours reduced and 9% had been moved from a full-time to a contract-based role.

In fact, in a new PwC report, over a fifth (22%) of UK business and technology leaders said they are planning to downsize their security teams, versus a global figure of 16%.

The irony is that security has never been more important in a world of mass remote working and digital transformation. Over half (56%) of respondents to the study said their organizations are at risk due to cybersecurity staff shortages.

Cloud security is the most in-demand skillset, with 40% of respondents stating they plan to develop it over the next two years.

Interestingly, only half (49%) of those working in the industry actually have degrees in computer and information sciences, highlighting the importance of employers looking outside the sector to find fresh blood.

A major recruitment drive is still needed to alleviate skills shortages: employment needs to grow by around 41% in the US and 89% worldwide to fill the talent gap, the report claimed.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Hotel Booking Firm Leaks Data on Millions of Guests

2
News

Malicious Use of SSL Increases as Attackers Deploy Hidden Attacks

3
News

Emotet and TrickBot Top the Malware Charts Yet Again

4
News

Hacker Sells Access to Pakistani Airlines' Network

5
News

Cadbury Social Media Scammers Take Chocoholics for a Ride

6
News

Vulnerabilities Affect 100,000 Sites Using WordPress Plugin

1
News

CREST and CMMC Center of Excellence Partner to Validate DoD Contractor Security

2
News

Barracuda Acquires Zero-Trust Network Access Innovator Fyde

3
Blog

Five Emerging Cyber-Threats to Watch Out for in 2021

4
Blog

Are Rogue Insiders an Excuse, Symptom or Root Cause?

5
News

#EdgeLive: Stopping API Attacks with Bot Mitigation

6
News

Patch Tuesday: Dangerous Zero-Day Hides Among Another 100+ CVEs

1
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

2
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

3
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

1
News Feature

#NCSAM: Keeping Children Safe Online: A Four-Step Guide for Parents

2
Interview

#Election2020 Interview: Matt Drake, Director, Cyber Intelligence, SAIC

3
Blog

Disinformation and the CISO

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Next-Gen

Risk Management in the Pandemic

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)