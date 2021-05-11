Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

#CYBERUK21: Home Secretary Outlines UK Government’s Plan to Tackle Growing Cyber-Threats

Cybersecurity has become a critical component of the UK’s homeland security mission, with more robust action from government required to deal with the dangers in this space. This was the message of UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, speaking during the CYBERUK 2021 online event.

Patel noted that as home secretary, it is her duty to keep citizens safe while at the same time protecting economic prosperity, with “cybersecurity and resilience [becoming] increasingly important” aspects of this, particularly given the technology shift during the COVID-19 crisis.

She described the growing impact of cybercrime, declaring that “the scale of this type of criminality is truly shocking.” For example, Patel said that in the year ending September 2020, there were an estimated 1.7 million cyber-dependent crimes experienced by adults in England and Wales, and the overall cost of computer misuse incidents impacting individuals has been estimated to be over £1bn.

Additionally, recent incidents have emphasized the cyber-threat to nations’ critical national infrastructure. Patel noted the recent ransomware attack on the largest fuel pipeline in the US. She added that the SolarWinds attacks at the end of last year demonstrated that “cyber-operations are often highly sophisticated, and many are very likely to be state sponsored.”

Against this backdrop, Patel said that the UK government is continually working on boosting the nations’ cyber-defenses. “Just as our adversaries are continually developing their tactics, we are always seeking new ways to bolster our defenses,” she outlined. This includes the creation of the National Cyber Force late last year “to help transform the UK’s ability to counter and deter adversaries, further our interests, and promote our values.”

All of this feeds into the government’s ambition to “make the UK one of the safest places to be online.”

Despite the progress made, Patel emphasized that much more needs to be done, and said the government will be developing a comprehensive cyber-strategy to counter cyber-threats. As part of this, Patel noted that it is crucial that law enforcement bodies have the ability to catch and prosecute cyber-criminals, including those perpetrating online child sexual abuse and serious acts of fraud.

Therefore, to ensure these agencies are equipped with “the right tools and mechanisms to detect, disrupt, and deter our adversaries,” Patel said there will be a formal review of the Computer Misuse Act, and will be launching a call for information on the legislation this year.

Patel ended by stating: “These are complex challenges and difficult issues, so it’s vital we work together closely to confront them.” She added: “Ultimately, this is about keeping our citizens, businesses, and our national security safe.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Misconfigured Database Exposes 200K Fake Amazon Reviewers

2
News

University Cancels Exams After Cyber-Attack

3
Blog

The Dystopic Future of Cybersecurity and the Importance of Empowering CISOs

4
News

Ransomware Takes Down East Coast Fuel Pipeline

5
News

Staff Bonus was “Crass” Phishing Simulation

6
News

CaptureRx Data Breach Impacts Healthcare Providers

1
News

Kansas Identity Theft Spike Could Be Linked to Data Breach

2
News

Germany Bans Facebook from Processing WhatsApp Data

3
News

AGs Question Safety of Kids-Only Instagram

4
News

#CYBERUK21: Home Secretary Outlines UK Government’s Plan to Tackle Growing Cyber-Threats

5
News

#CYBERUK21: We Have Reached a Moment of Reckoning in Cybersecurity, Says GCHQ Director

6
Opinion

Avoid Being a Headline: Not all Domain Registrars are Created Equal

1
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

2
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

3
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

4
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

5
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

6
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain