Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

#CYBERUK21: Foreign Secretary Sets Out UK’s Global Cyber Vision

During a keynote address at the CYBERUK 2021 online event, UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab explained the UK’s vision to become a global leader in cyberspace through promoting safety and liberal values in technology.

Raab began by celebrating the UK’s strong pedigree in science and technology, which gives the country a “great foundation” to take on this mantle. He added that the UK tech sector has been a major source for good in the world, for example helping boost economic activity in Africa and Asia through initiatives such as providing access to mobile phones.

However, Raab said that “we do need to acknowledge there is a darker side” in tech, which is characterized by “the clash of values” between countries whose values are based on openness and democracy and those that promote authoritarianism.

He noted: “We can see this clash between authoritarian and democratic states playing out very directly right now in cyberspace.” Raab outlined how nations like North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China are using “digital tech to sabotage and to steal, or to control and censor.”

There are numerous examples of state-sponsored actors engaging in activities that are having a major impact on critical services and infrastructure, including allegedly with the recent ransomware attack on the US’s largest fuel pipeline, and the frequent targeting of COVID-19 vaccine development and supply chain.

Raab also revealed that in March this year, around 80 different schools, colleges, and universities in the UK were hit by ransomware attacks, forcing some to delay their reopening following the easing of lockdown.

Additionally, he outlined how democracy has become a prime target for state-sponsored actors, with elections in the Western world hit by misinformation online.

Amid this backdrop, “we’ve got to adapt to that threat, not just to defend our financial interests, but to defend our way of life,” commented Raab. He set out three ways the UK government is looking to do so. Firstly, through building up domestic cyber-defenses, which “is starting to pay off, we’re getting better at detecting, disrupting, and deterring our enemies.” The second is the continued development of offensive cyber-capabilities, as highlighted by the creation of the National Cyber Force. This is designed to disrupt the activities of cyber-gangs as well as be used for military purposes. Raab stated: “We will continue to use these capabilities where necessary, in a proportionate way and in line with international law.”

The third way is a global approach, working with like-minded nations to develop a cyberspace that is “free, open, peaceful, and secure, and which benefits all countries and all people.” This necessitates clarifying and enforcing international laws in cyberspace, such as repercussions for those nations that continually launch attacks.

Raab explained that as well as working with traditional partners, the UK and its allies must look “to win the hearts and minds across the world” for this vision for cyberspace, especially nations in the poorest regions of the world, preventing countries like China and Russia from “filling the multilateral vacuum.” With this in mind, Raab announced a £22m commitment in new funding to support cyber capacity in these vulnerable countries, “particularly in Africa and the Indo-Pacific.”

He concluded by saying: “As global Britain, we’ve got to be agile—we’ve got to work with traditional partners but also new partners.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

University Cancels Exams After Cyber-Attack

2
News

Japanese Manufacturer Yamabiko Targeted by Babuk Ransomware

3
News

Staff Bonus was “Crass” Phishing Simulation

4
Blog

The Dystopic Future of Cybersecurity and the Importance of Empowering CISOs

5
News

Misconfigured Database Exposes 200K Fake Amazon Reviewers

6
News

AXA to Stop Reimbursing Ransom Payments

1
News

Police Doxxed After Ransom Dispute

2
News

More Domestic Abuse Cases Involve Tech

3
News

INTERPOL Launches Digital Piracy Project

4
News

UK Government Drafts New Legislation to Force Tech Firms to Tackle Online Abuse

5
News

#CYBERUK21: Foreign Secretary Sets Out UK’s Global Cyber Vision

6
Blog

Overcoming The Challenges of Emerging Technology

1
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

2
Webinar

The Challenge of Remote File Transfer Security: Is Centralization the Answer?

3
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

4
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

5
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

6
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain