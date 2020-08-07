Cybrary Releases Free Cybersecurity Courses

The world’s largest online cybersecurity career development platform has released a second installment of free educational courses.

Cybrary made a clutch of courses free in July in a bid to support people who are considering a career in cybersecurity and those impacted professionally by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A Cybrary spokesperson said: "These free courses aim to encourage continued training and resumé building for current cyber professionals, recent graduates, and those looking to transition into the security and IT industry."

This month, a second wave of free online courses was released that will be available to users until September 1. Courses range in length from one to nine hours and cover topics ranging from cloud architecture foundations to DNSTwist fundamentals.

Newcomers to cybersecurity are catered to with courses on command-line basics and the fundamentals of cybersecurity architecture, while the more advanced might choose to study physical penetration testing.

"As part of our mission to provide opportunity for personal and professional growth—something that has only become more important in the challenging employment landscape we are currently facing—we hope these free course offerings encourage and empower individuals to expand their cyber and IT skill set," said Cybrary co-founder and CEO Ryan Corey.

"These additional free courses help address the current skills gap, while also providing the necessary knowledge and resources for those working toward building future careers in the cybersecurity or IT field."

The seven free courses released by Cybrary last month were Cyber Network Security, Intro to Cyber Threat Intel, Advanced Cyber Threat Intel, Web Defense Fundamentals, Kali Linux Fundamentals, CCSK, and Microsoft 365 Fundamentals.

Corey said that by making the courses free to everyone who can access the internet, Cybrary hoped "to help build a more secure digital world by providing learning opportunities available to everyone.”

Since being founded in 2015, Cybrary has attracted a community of nearly 3 million users, including multiple Fortune 100 companies. The American company is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

The monthly release of free courses follows the April launch of the Cybrary Scholars Program, which gives participants a free year of Cybrary’s Insider Pro membership, a CompTIA exam voucher, and a year of mentorship with an experienced Cybrary community mentor.