Boston Cybersecurity Firm to Create 65 Jobs in Belfast

Boston cybersecurity firm Cygilant has announced plans to create 65 jobs at its new European security operations center (SOC) in Northern Ireland's capital city, Belfast.

Cygilant, which employs 80 people globally, established the SOC in February 2020 with the support of Invest NI, the economic development agency for Northern Ireland.

Already, 25 employees have been recruited to work at the new center, which is based in the Centrepoint Building next to the BBC on Ormeau Avenue. Now the company has pledged to create a further 40 jobs at the center over the next couple of years, with wages averaging around £43,000.

While lockdown measures introduced to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Northern Ireland remain in place, the SOC is being operated on a remote basis.

But despite the difficulties created by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Cygilant's chief executive Rob Scott said that around ten new staff had been recruited for the center since lockdown measures were imposed.

Invest NI has offered Cygilant a generous £455,000 in funding toward the creation of new jobs in Northern Ireland.

Former Formula 1 race-car driver Scott said the investment played a key part in the company's decision to site their European operations in the Emerald Isle.

The Mancunian and lifelong Manchester United Football Club fan explained: “Opening this SOC is our first foray into the European market and thanks to the support of Invest NI, we made the decision to invest here in Belfast.”

Scott also cited Belfast's local talent as a determining factor. He said: “There are between 18 and 20 cybersecurity companies, so it’s becoming a major hub for that technology. It’s because there’s already a pool of people and on top of that, there are the universities, which have great cyber-security programs.”

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said that the 65 jobs created by the US company will eventually contribute £2.8m in annual salaries.

“In these challenging times it is welcome news to be able to announce new cybersecurity jobs for Northern Ireland," Dodds told The Irish News.

“This is an important endorsement of Northern Ireland’s growing reputation for excellence in cybersecurity.”