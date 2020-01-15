Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Dagenham Duo Jailed for Hacking Bank Accounts

Two Dagenham residents have been put behind bars after compromising more than 700 bank accounts and cell phone accounts to commit fraud in a six-year crime spree.

Nigerian-born Oluwaseun Ajayi, aged 39, and 49-year-old Inga Irbe hacked into bank accounts then applied for loans, credit cards, and additional bank accounts in the names of their victims. 

An investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Central Specialist Crime—Cyber Crime Unit revealed that the duo also committed multiple incidences of phone upgrade fraud by gaining unauthorized access to strangers' cell phone accounts and ordering £12,000 worth of new devices. 

Police searches of the address shared by Irbe and Ajayi resulted in the seizure of numerous items, including multiple cell phones, SIM Cards, iPads, and a laptop. Correspondence and bank cards in other people’s names were also confiscated, along with £1,200 cash in £50 notes.

The pair, who both reside at Orchard Road, Dagenham, and who may be romantically involved, were found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to defraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation between February 1, 2012, and May 14, 2018. Ajayi was further found guilty of failing to comply with a Section 49 RIPA notice to disclose his phone's PIN number to police.

The guilty verdicts were reached by a jury at Croydon Crown Court on November 27. In the same court, on Friday, January 10, Ajayi was sentenced to five years and six months in prison, while Irbe was handed a community order of 12 months and ordered to complete 170 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Inspector Gary Myers said: "Ajayi and Irbe committed these offences in a manner that showed a lot of pre-planning and deception.

"However, they were not able to deceive officers, who carried out a thorough investigation which has brought these two criminals to justice.

"While cybercrime can often be complex and investigations take months, Met officers will not relent in pursuing those that hide behind their keyboards to steal other people's money and make their lives a misery."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Microsoft Patches Serious Crypto Flaw Found by NSA

2
News

Hundreds of Millions of Broadcom Modems “Haunted” by New Bug

3
News

App Leaks Thousands of Baby Photos and Videos Online

4
News

Citrix Admins Urged to Act as PoC Exploits Surface

5
News

UK Consultancies Leak Data on Thousands of Workers

6
News

UK Announces AI Warship Contracts

1
News

Dagenham Duo Jailed for Hacking Bank Accounts

2
News

Hidden Hotel Room Cameras Spark Investigation

3
News

UK Announces AI Warship Contracts

4
Blog

Security by Sector: Travel and Hospitality Industries Extend Security-Sharing Community

5
Blog

Managing Customer Identity in the Era of CCPA

6
Magazine Feature

The Rise of Dangerous Deepfakes

1
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

2
Webinar

Strategies to Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves