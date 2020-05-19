New Program Trains Dallas Veterans for Cybersecurity Careers

A new program to train veterans and their families for careers in cybersecurity was announced today by NPower and AT&T.

NPower is a national nonprofit organization that specializes in delivering cutting-edge information technology training to veterans and their families from underserved communities. The new training program, which starts in late June, will support veterans living in Dallas, Texas, as they embark on a second career in the cybersecurity field.

AT&T has worked with NPower to augment the curriculum of the new program. The telecommunications company has also supported the program with a cash injection of $200,000.

AT&T’s contribution to NPower will support 25 veterans and military spouses as they learn the skills necessary to succeed in a new cybersecurity role.

According to the US Department of Labor (DOL), while some industries are struggling with the effects of lockdown measures introduced to slow the spread of COVID-19, the employment prospects for information security analysts are bright.

The DOL states that employment of information security analysts is projected to grow 32% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations.

“As more people use digital communications to stay connected during the COVID-19 crisis, our country needs more cybersecurity professionals who are ready to help lead the fight against cybercrime,” said Roger Thornton, VP, Products and Technology, AT&T Cybersecurity.

Thornton said that the training veterans receive from the military gives them transferable skills for a new career in digital defense.

“Military veterans are perfect candidates for these positions because they already have many of the technical skills required for a career in information technology," said Thornton.

"At AT&T, we are proud to employ a large number of military veterans, and we are pleased to be working with NPower to prepare even more veterans for a rewarding career that will allow them to help protect our critical digital infrastructure.”

NPower’s curriculum exposes students to security and cloud architecture and teaches them how to diagnose networks, manage operating systems, and utilize security tools to address vulnerabilities and threats. Students have an opportunity to earn both CompTIA Security+ and Linux+ certifications.