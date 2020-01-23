Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Data on 30,000 Cannabis Users Exposed in Cloud Leak

Tens of thousands of cannabis users in the US have had their personal information leaked by a misconfigured cloud bucket, according to researchers.

Over 85,000 files including more than 30,000 records with sensitive personally identifiable information (PII) were exposed when software firm THSuite apparently left an Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 bucket unsecured.

THSuite provides software that helps cannabis dispensaries collect the large volumes of sensitive user info they need to comply with state laws.

At least three clients were affected in the privacy snafu: Amedicanna Dispensary, Bloom Medicinals and Colorado Grow Company.

Exposed PII included names, home and email addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, medical ID numbers and much more, according to vpnMentor.

As such, the leak affected both medical cannabis users and those who bought the plant for recreational purposes.

“Medical patients have a legal right to keep their medical information private for good reason. Patients whose personal information was leaked may face negative consequences both personally and professionally,” the researchers argued.

“Under HIPAA regulations, it’s a federal crime in the US for any health services provider to expose protected health information (PHI) that could be used to identify an individual.”

The revelations may also harm recreational users, especially if their employer prohibits cannabis use, they continued. The database apparently included scanned copies of government and employee IDs.

From a cybercrime perspective, the data trove would also offer a potentially lucrative opportunity for hackers to craft convincing phishing emails, texts and calls, and launch follow-on identity fraud attempts.

The researchers found the exposed database via a simple scan on December 24 last year. After contacting its owners on December 26 the problem was finally mitigated on January 14 2020.

Cloud misconfigurations like this remain a major source of cyber-related risk for organizations around the world. VpnMentor alone has been able to find millions of user records leaked by the likes of cosmetic giant Yves Rocher, Best Western Hotels and Canadian telco Freedom Mobile.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Over 2000 WordPress Sites Hit by Malicious Redirects

2
News

Microsoft Exposes 250 Million Call Center Records in Privacy Snafu

3
News

Zynga Breach Hit 173 Million Accounts

4
News

Zero-Day IE Bug is Being Exploited in the Wild

5
News

Data on 30,000 Cannabis Users Exposed in Cloud Leak

6
News

US County Suffers Two Cyber-attacks in Three Weeks

1
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

2
News

US Cybersecurity Agency Issues Emotet Warning

3
News

US County Suffers Two Cyber-attacks in Three Weeks

4
News

Over Half of Organizations Were Successfully Phished in 2019

5
Blog

Security by Sector: Healthcare Orgs Continue to Suffer Security Headaches

6
News

Over 2000 WordPress Sites Hit by Malicious Redirects

1
Webinar

Strategies to Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

2
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

3
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

4
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

1
Blog

How 2019’s Worst Corporate Hacks Could Have Been Prevented

2
Blog

Security by Sector: Travel and Hospitality Industries Extend Security-Sharing Community

3
Blog

How to Prevent Your Business Being Hacked

4
Interview

Interview: Timur Kovalev, Chief Technology Officer, Untangle

5
News Feature

Rolling Vulnerability and Patch Management into Detection and Response

6
Opinion

Do We Need More Cyber Hygiene?