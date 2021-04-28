Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Data Breach Impacts 1 in 4 Wyomingites

Wyoming's Department of Health (WDH) has announced the accidental exposure of personal health information belonging to more than a quarter of the state's population on GitHub.com.

The data breach occurred when fifty-three files containing laboratory test results were "inappropriately handled" by an employee. 

News of the security incident was published on the department's website yesterday along with a response plan.

WDH detected the breach on March 10. An investigation into the incident revealed that the health information of approximately 164,021 Wyoming residents and others could have been exposed as early as November 5, 2020.

Data in the leaked files included the results of tests for influenza and COVID-19 performed across the United States between January 2020 and March 2021. One file containing breath alcohol test results was also exposed. 

Along with the test results were patients' names, ID numbers, addresses, dates of birth, and dates of when tests had been carried out.

"These files were mistakenly uploaded by a WDH Public Health Division workforce member to private and public online storage locations, known as repositories, on servers belonging to GitHub.com," said WDH.

The department added that the information "was also unintentionally disclosed, meaning it was made available to individuals who were not authorized to receive it, on GitHub’s public site as early as January 8, 2021."

WDH has begun the process of notifying impacted individuals but said that it did not have contact details for some of the victims of the breach. Those whom it does manage to reach will be offered a year of free identity theft protection. 

“While WDH staff intended to use this software service only for code storage and maintenance rather than to maintain files containing health information, a significant and very unfortunate error was made when the test result data was also uploaded to GitHub.com,” said WDH director Michael Ceballos.

He added: “We are taking this situation very seriously and extend a sincere apology to anyone affected. We are committed to being open about the situation and to offering our help."

Jeri Hendricks, Office of Privacy, Security, and Contracts administrator with WDH, said that the files have been removed from GitHub and GitHub has destroyed any "dangling data" from its servers.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-attack on NBA Team

2
News

Ransomware Group Threatens DC Cops with Informant Data Leak

3
News

REvil Removes Apple Extortion Attempt from Site: Report

4
News

Threat Actors Impersonate Chase Bank

5
News

Nintendo Sues Bowser

6
News

US Drilling Giant Gyrodata Reveals Employee Data Breach

1
News

US Arrests Alleged Crypto Mixer

2
News

Data Breach Impacts 1 in 4 Wyomingites

3
News

Alsid SAS Acquired by Tenable

4
News

G7 Nations Sign Declaration to Keep the Internet Safe and Open

5
Blog

The Benefits of Unified Physical Security Systems

6
Blog

The Risk of Collaboration Apps

1
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

2
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

3
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

4
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

5
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

6
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain