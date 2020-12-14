Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Data Leak Exposes Details of Two Million Chinese Communist Party Members

Sensitive data of around two million members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have been leaked, highlighting their positions in major organizations, including government agencies, throughout the world.

According to reports from The Australian newspaper, featured in the Economic Times, the information includes official records such as party position, birthdate, national ID number and ethnicity. It revealed that members of China’s ruling party hold prominent positions in some of the world’s biggest companies, including in pharmaceutical giants involved in the development of COVID-19 vaccines like Pfizer and financial institutions such as HSBC.

The investigation by The Australian centred around the data leak, which was extracted from a Shanghai server in 2016 by Chinese dissidents.

It noted that CPC members are employed as senior political and government affairs specialists in at least 10 consulates, including the US, UK and Australia, in the eastern Chinese metropolis Shanghai. The paper added that many other members hold positions inside universities and government agencies.

The report emphasized there is no evidence that spying for the Chinese government or other forms of cyber-espionage have taken place.

In her report, The Australian journalist and Sky News host Sharri Markson commented: "What's amazing about this database is not just that it exposes people who are members of the Communist Party, and who are now living and working all over the world, from Australia to the US to the UK, but it's amazing because it lifts the lid on how the party operates under President and Chairman Xi Jinping.

"It is also going to embarrass some global companies who appear to have no plan in place to protect their intellectual property from theft, from economic espionage."

In September, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the US Department of Justice issued a joint advisory warning US government agencies and private sector companies to be on high alert for cyber-attacks by threat actors affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Google Reveals it Was Hit by 2.5Tbps DDoS

2
News

One Million US Dental Patients Impacted by Data Breach

3
News

Data Leak Exposes Details of Two Million Chinese Communist Party Members

4
News

Russian Hackers Steal Data for Months in Global Supply Chain Attacks

5
News

CISOs Preparing for DNS Attacks Over Christmas

6
News

Google Cloud Hires Goldman Sachs Man as First CISO

1
Opinion

#HowTo Support a Zero Trust Model with Automation

2
News

Outpost24 Announces Completion of €19m Funding Round

3
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

4
News

Data Leak Exposes Details of Two Million Chinese Communist Party Members

5
Magazine Feature

Is TikTok a Security Threat to Your Business?

6
News

Google Cloud Hires Goldman Sachs Man as First CISO

1
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

2
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

3
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

4
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

5
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

6
Webinar

Insider Risk Maturity Models: Tales from the Insider Crypt

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint