New Dates Confirmed for Infosecurity Europe 2021

Leading information security event Infosecurity Europe will now take place July 13-15 2021 at London’s Olympia, organizer Reed Exhibitions has announced today (March 15).

The news follows a statement made by the company on February 24 explaining that the event, originally due to take place June 8-10, would be delayed until later in the year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Today’s announcement outlined that Reed Exhibitions will be taking all the appropriate steps and measures to ensure that Infosecurity Europe 2021 is as COVID-secure as possible, with further details to be provided in the coming weeks.

Nicole Mills, exhibition director at Infosecurity Group, said: “Just as with every other large-scale event scheduled for this year, our plans are subject to this roadmap progressing as outlined, with the majority of COVID restrictions in England lifting on 21 June. We will of course continue to closely monitor the situation.

“The safety and health of visitors, exhibitors, speakers and staff continues to be the number one priority,” Mills added.

In the meantime, the organizers will be providing a program of virtual content on June 8-10, with more information to be made available via the Infosecurity Europe website soon.

Mills concluded: “We’re very much looking forward to bringing together the information security community in-person once again, with an engaging and inspiring exhibition and conference program that will spark ideas and conversations, enable people to do business and help to drive the industry forward. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved for their continued support and patience during the last year.”