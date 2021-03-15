Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

New Dates Confirmed for Infosecurity Europe 2021

Leading information security event Infosecurity Europe will now take place July 13-15 2021 at London’s Olympia, organizer Reed Exhibitions has announced today (March 15).

The news follows a statement made by the company on February 24 explaining that the event, originally due to take place June 8-10, would be delayed until later in the year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Today’s announcement outlined that Reed Exhibitions will be taking all the appropriate steps and measures to ensure that Infosecurity Europe 2021 is as COVID-secure as possible, with further details to be provided in the coming weeks.

Nicole Mills, exhibition director at Infosecurity Group, said: “Just as with every other large-scale event scheduled for this year, our plans are subject to this roadmap progressing as outlined, with the majority of COVID restrictions in England lifting on 21 June. We will of course continue to closely monitor the situation.

“The safety and health of visitors, exhibitors, speakers and staff continues to be the number one priority,” Mills added.

In the meantime, the organizers will be providing a program of virtual content on June 8-10, with more information to be made available via the Infosecurity Europe website soon.

Mills concluded: “We’re very much looking forward to bringing together the information security community in-person once again, with an engaging and inspiring exhibition and conference program that will spark ideas and conversations, enable people to do business and help to drive the industry forward. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved for their continued support and patience during the last year.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

2
News

SailPoint Appoints Heather Gantt-Evans as New CISO

3
News

Darkside 2.0 Ransomware Promises Fastest Ever Encryption Speeds

4
News

Exchange Exploit Attempts Surge Sixfold as Ransomware Lands

5
News

Netflix Introduces Measures to Prevent Password Sharing

6
News

Utah Company Stored Passport Scans on Unsecured Server

1
News

Lookout Enters SASE Market Through Acquisition of CipherCloud

2
Magazine Feature

Q&A: Paul Watts

3
News

Vulnerable Australian Kids Impacted by Data Breach

4
News

OVH Data Center Fire Impacts Cyber-criminals

5
News

Judge Upholds Privacy Lawsuit Against Google

6
News

25% of UK Workers Let Their Children Use Their Work Device

1
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

2
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

3
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

4
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

5
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

6
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware