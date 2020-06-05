Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

DDoS-ers Target Black Lives Matter Groups

Widespread violent protests across the US over the past week have been followed by attempted DDoS attacks on several rights groups, according to Cloudflare.

The web security firm analyzed malicious HTTP requests it blocked across the weekend of April 25/26 versus a month later (May 30/31). Minneapolis resident George Floyd was killed on May 25, sparking a wave of violence and protests across the US over the succeeding days.

Cloudflare claimed to have blocked 135.5 billion such requests in the May weekend, a 17% increase on the 116.3 billion blocked in the April weekend. That’s a month-on-month increase of over 19 billion attack requests.

The firm said that Sunday May 31 recorded an even higher month-on-month increase, of 26%, in attempted attacks.

Organizations classed as advocacy groups were subject to a much higher increase: May attack volumes were 1120-times the April figure.

“In fact, those groups went from having almost no attacks at all in April, to attacks peaking at 20,000 requests per second on a single site,” wrote Cloudflare.

“One particular attacker, likely using a hacked server in France, was especially persistent and kept up an attack continuously hitting an advocacy group continuously for over a day. We blocked those malicious HTTP requests and kept the site online.”

The security provider has detailed data on these rights groups as many of them are protected by its Project Galileo initiative, designed to shield such organizations from widespread online attempts to silence them.

“There are many organizations fighting racism who participate in Project Galileo. Over the last week we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of cyber-attacks against them,” the firm explained.

“Unfortunately, if recent history is any guide, those who speak out against oppression will continue to face cyber-attacks that attempt to silence them.”

Advocacy groups promoting the Black Lives Matter message weren’t the only recipients of DDoS attacks during the period. Cloudflare said it also recorded a 1.8-times increase in attacks on government sites and a 3.8-times increase in malicious traffic targeting military sites during the same period.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-Attack Hits US Nuclear Missile Sub-Contractor

2
News

Chicago Police Scanner Jammed by Hackers Amid Riots

3
News

Fraudulent iOS VPN Apps Attempt to Scam Users

4
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

5
News

Google Adds YubiKey Support for Apple Devices

6
News

Data Breach at Bank of America

1
Opinion

Patching Vulnerabilities in IoT Devices is a Losing Game

2
News

DDoS-ers Target Black Lives Matter Groups

3
News

#Infosec20: Best Cybersecurity Practices for SMEs

4
News

Japan to Review Cyber-Bullying Laws Following Wrestler's Suicide

5
News

NATO Condemns Cyber-Attacks

6
News

Netizens Urged Not to Use Name as Password

1
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

2
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

3
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

4
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

5
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

6
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!