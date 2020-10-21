Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Deep Instinct Appoints Goldman Sachs Partner as CFO

Deep Instinct has appointed former managing director and partner at Goldman Sachs Heather Bellini as its new chief financial officer. 

The deep learning cybersecurity company, which was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, announced the appointment today. 

While at Goldman Sachs, Bellini led the research diligence and investor education initial public offering (IPO) process for over 20 companies, including Atlassian, Crowdstrike, Dropbox, Facebook, MongoDB, Slack Technologies, VMware, and Zoom Video Communications. 

In addition to carrying out equity research analysis of the software sector and select internet-related companies, Bellini also headed the company's Technology Research Group that covered Alphabet and Microsoft among others. 

Bellini is a founding member of the Women's Circle at Columbia Business School and a member of the steering committee for the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech. In 2020, she was named to the inaugural Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in Finance list.

“Heather established a phenomenal track record at Goldman Sachs, is highly regarded and well known and joins us as we’re on a strong path to becoming the most comprehensive, integrated and innovative deep neural network cybersecurity company in the world,” said Guy Caspi, CEO and co-founder of Deep Instinct.

Bellini, who has been a partner at Goldman Sachs since 2012, told Bloomberg that her first priorities at Deep Instinct will be to put the financial and operational infrastructure in place to scale the business globally and set the company on the path to the public markets.

"As the world increasingly migrates to all things cloud and digital transformation takes center stage, the need for best in class cybersecurity prediction, prevention, and protection has never been more important,” said Bellini. “I am excited to be joining the team and look forward to building out the financial and operational infrastructures that will be critical in our ongoing global expansion and success.”

Prior to working for Goldman, technology analyst Bellini held roles at Oppenheimer, Lehman Brothers, and International Strategy & Investment Group. She will assume her new role on January 1.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Waze Vulnerability Lets Attackers Track and Identify Users

2
News

Google Reveals it Was Hit by 2.5Tbps DDoS

3
News

DDoS Attacks Triple in Size as Ransom Demands Re-Emerge

4
News

Cyber-Attack on Mississippi Schools Costs $300,000

5
News

Major Data Breach at Ohio School District

6
News

Hackers Claim to Have Access to 50,000 Home Security Cameras

1
News

Deep Instinct Appoints Goldman Sachs Partner as CFO

2
News

US Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

3
News

M&S Boss Spoofed in Gift Voucher Scam

4
News

#GlobalEthicsDay2020: New Security Incident Response Ethics Guidelines Released

5
News

#InfosecurityOnline: Utilizing Automation in New Security Architecture

6
News

Trust in Remote Working Tools Declines as Need for Security Increases

1
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

2
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

3
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

4
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year