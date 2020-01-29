Infosecurity Group Websites

Dell Technologies Announces Adrian McDonald as New EMEA President

Dell Technologies today announced that Adrian McDonald will become the company’s new EMEA president, effective February 3 2020.

McDonald brings over 30 years of IT leadership experience to the role and will be responsible for all businesses, including PCs, server, storage and services, across the Europe Middle East and Africa region. He will also continue in his role as global lead for the Mosaic Employee Resource Group at Dell Technologies, which represents and promotes cultural inclusion and the benefits of cultural intelligence.

“In a time of great change, Dell Technologies is ideally positioned to add value to customers and partners,” said McDonald, president EMEA, Dell Technologies.

“I’m incredibly excited for the future. We are at a tipping point for technology innovation. Computing will be more intelligent, personal and accessible in the 2020s, and this is going to have an even bigger impact on the world than the last decade, transforming how we live and work. Our customers understand this. They are not only looking to reimagine their businesses with the opportunities digital brings, but in many cases, undertake a dramatic transformation and I am looking forward to working with them and our partners to enable them to achieve this.”

