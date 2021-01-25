Deloitte Acquires Root9B

Professional services network Deloitte & Touche LLP today announced its acquisition of substantially all the assets of cybersecurity company Root9B, LLC (R9B).

Founded in 2011 as a cybersecurity training company with a vision of delivering military-grade technology to the private sector, Root9B provides advanced cyber-threat-hunting services and solutions. The company also offers defense forensics and incident response, tech-enabled vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, and defensive security and hunt operator training.

R9B is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and maintains dedicated security operations centers there and in San Antonio, Texas.

"Deloitte continually works to provide outstanding value to our clients,” said John Peirson, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory CEO.

“Adding R9B’s business to our existing cyber practice is just one more way we’re accelerating meaningful investments into the innovative approaches we offer our clients as they work to manage emerging threats.”

Deloitte said the deal will bolster its existing Detect and Respond cyber client offering with the addition of R9B’s experienced cyber-operations professionals and award-winning threat-hunting and risk-assessment solutions.

"Commercial and government entities contend with cyber adversaries who use incredibly sophisticated technology to penetrate legacy defenses and take advantage of expanding attack surfaces,” said Deborah Golden, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Cyber and Strategic Risk leader and principal.

“The addition of R9B’s business will expand our complement of skilled cyber professionals and leading technologies, while also offering our clients an advantage against adversaries. Our newly combined powerful and innovative solutions for preventing, detecting and mitigating cyber threats are unlike anything we’ve seen available in today’s market.”

R9B founder and CEO Eric Hipkins described the acquisition as "a logical next step" for the company that is known around the world for its threat-hunting platform ORION.

“Our shared commitment to our clients’ missions and recognition of the importance of combining exceptional technology, people and processes to solve the most challenging security problems of our day makes joining Deloitte a logical next step in our story," said Hipkins.

"At Deloitte, we’ll be able to accelerate scaling and development of offerings we consider vital to proactive cyber threat hunting and remediation.”