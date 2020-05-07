Deloitte Partners with Palo Alto to Extend Its Cybersecurity Services

Multinational professional services network Deloitte has announced a partnership with global cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks.

Deloitte is already a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, and tax and related services. With this new partnership, the company hopes to extend the cybersecurity services it offers.

Under the new agreement, Palo Alto will partner with Deloitte’s EMEA Cybersphere Center with the aim of expanding its managed security services portfolio for customers both in Spain and across its entire global network.

"This represents a giant leap forward for our market growth strategy," said César Martín Lara, the Risk Advisory partner leading Deloitte’s cybersecurity practice.

“This partnership enables us to enhance the service that we provide to our clients and to combine the finest threat detection and response technologies with the development of technological processes and the experience of our professionals across all areas of cybersecurity."

The collaboration will see Deloitte’s EMEA Cybersphere Center integrate Cortex XDR™, Cortex™ XSOAR (formerly known as Demisto), and Prisma™ Cloud solutions into its security catalog.

A spokesperson for Deloitte said that with this new alliance, the EMEA Cybersphere Center boasts a technological setup capable of carrying out security orchestration, automation, monitoring, and response tasks to tackle the most sophisticated threats detected in any environment.

The union has seen Palo Alto's Cortex XSOAR—an industry-leading security orchestration, automation, and response technology—implemented within Deloitte’s own security operations center.

According to Deloitte, the move will allow its team of professionals "to augment their current capabilities and ultimately be better prepared to tackle increasingly complex cybersecurity threats on behalf of customers."

President of Palo Alto Networks EMEA Christian Hentschel spoke of the union in enthusiastic terms: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Deloitte, not only helping them to deliver enhanced SOAR capabilities having implemented our technology in their own security operations center, but also incorporating services around our wider Cortex and Prisma Cloud solutions.

"Together we look forward to helping customers around the world make each day more secure than the one before.”