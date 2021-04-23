Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Californian Charged with Cyberstalking Teenage Boys

A woman from California has been charged with waging a multi-year cyberstalking campaign against three teenage boys.

Brentwood resident Ramajana Hidic Demirovic was charged by a federal grand jury with cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.

It is alleged that 46-year-old Demirovic harassed and intimidated victims who had entered into romantic relationships with an unnamed co-conspirator between February 2016 and March 2018. One of the relationships lasted just a few days.

According to the indictment, Demirovic and her co-conspirator sent hundreds of malicious, deceptive, and abusive messages to the victims with the aim of sabotaging their personal relationships, social reputation, academic life, and work prospects. 

Demirovic was living in San Francisco at the time the offenses were committed. Her first alleged victim was aged 14 when he dated her co-conspirator for a few days in February 2016. 

When the relationship ended, Demirovic allegedly sent intimidating messages to the victim's mother and showed up at his school, where she asked other students where she could find him. It is alleged that Demirovic tracked the victim down, whereupon she threatened to "rip [his] f*cking heart out." 

The defendant's second alleged victim dated her co-conspirator in the spring of 2016 when he was 15 years old. For months after the relationship ended, Demirovic allegedly sent abusive messages to the victim and falsely informed his employer and school that the boy was physically abusive, used drugs, and abused alcohol.  

In 2018, Demirovic allegedly began a 17-month cyberstalking campaign against a victim who dated her co-conspirator for ten months from May 2017. 

Demirovic allegedly complained to Title IX officers at the third victim’s university that he “harassed and stalked” girls. She is further accused of sending vulgar text messages to his prom dates and spreading lies about his supposed drug use.

According to the indictment, the first two victims were so distressed by the abuse that their grades suffered significantly. The third victim sought therapeutic help after the abuse caused him to experience panic attacks. 

Victims 2 and 3 changed their phone numbers and abandoned social media, where some of the alleged abuse is said to have taken place. 

Demirovic was arrested April 16, and her arraignment is scheduled for April 27. 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Costco Issues Scam Warning

2
News

Data Breach at New England’s Largest Energy Provider

3
News

TLS-Encrypted Malware Volumes Double in Just Months

4
News

Last Chance for Forensics Teams Ahead of Emotet Sunday Deadline

5
News

Lockdown Hotel Bookings at Risk Due to DMARC Fail

6
News

US: Ireland Is a Target for Cyber-Criminals

1
News

Californian Charged with Cyberstalking Teenage Boys

2
News

US Cyber Games Launches Cyber Open and Combine

3
News

US: Ireland Is a Target for Cyber-Criminals

4
News

GCHQ Director: The UK and Allies Must Counter “Existential Threat” to the Digital Environment

5
Blog

A Story of Human Error and Revenge

6
Blog

Too Much Trust?

1
Webinar

Securing Remote Employee Devices with Unified Endpoint Management

2
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

3
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

4
Webinar

How to secure the new world of distributed work

5
Webinar

What You Really Need to Know about MSSP: Busting the Myths, Mistakes and Misconceptions

6
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain