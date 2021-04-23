Californian Charged with Cyberstalking Teenage Boys

A woman from California has been charged with waging a multi-year cyberstalking campaign against three teenage boys.

Brentwood resident Ramajana Hidic Demirovic was charged by a federal grand jury with cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.

It is alleged that 46-year-old Demirovic harassed and intimidated victims who had entered into romantic relationships with an unnamed co-conspirator between February 2016 and March 2018. One of the relationships lasted just a few days.

According to the indictment, Demirovic and her co-conspirator sent hundreds of malicious, deceptive, and abusive messages to the victims with the aim of sabotaging their personal relationships, social reputation, academic life, and work prospects.

Demirovic was living in San Francisco at the time the offenses were committed. Her first alleged victim was aged 14 when he dated her co-conspirator for a few days in February 2016.

When the relationship ended, Demirovic allegedly sent intimidating messages to the victim's mother and showed up at his school, where she asked other students where she could find him. It is alleged that Demirovic tracked the victim down, whereupon she threatened to "rip [his] f*cking heart out."

The defendant's second alleged victim dated her co-conspirator in the spring of 2016 when he was 15 years old. For months after the relationship ended, Demirovic allegedly sent abusive messages to the victim and falsely informed his employer and school that the boy was physically abusive, used drugs, and abused alcohol.

In 2018, Demirovic allegedly began a 17-month cyberstalking campaign against a victim who dated her co-conspirator for ten months from May 2017.

Demirovic allegedly complained to Title IX officers at the third victim’s university that he “harassed and stalked” girls. She is further accused of sending vulgar text messages to his prom dates and spreading lies about his supposed drug use.

According to the indictment, the first two victims were so distressed by the abuse that their grades suffered significantly. The third victim sought therapeutic help after the abuse caused him to experience panic attacks.

Victims 2 and 3 changed their phone numbers and abandoned social media, where some of the alleged abuse is said to have taken place.

Demirovic was arrested April 16, and her arraignment is scheduled for April 27.