Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Desjardins Group Breach Cost $38m Higher Than Expected

Last year's data breach at the Desjardins Group will cost the co-operative far more than initially anticipated. 

Original estimates by the Quebec-based financial institution set the cost of recovering from the breach at $70m. The co-operative has now said that the final breach bill is likely to be $108m. 

The data breach was intentionally carried out by a malicious employee who had access to banking details such as loans and savings. As a result of their actions, the data of 4.2 million customers who bank with Desjardins in Quebec and Ontario was exposed. 

Six months after the breach was announced, the incident was found to have also affected 1.8 million credit card holders who were not Desjardins members. The employee at the center of the breach has since been fired. 

News of the breach came to light in June last year. From July onward, Desjardins introduced identity protection for all members who bank with the co-operative in Quebec and Ontario, free of charge.

In November, Desjardins issued an online statement that implied that data exposed in the breach had not been misused. 

The statement said: "Desjardins would like to remind its members that there was no spike in fraud cases, either before or after the privacy breach was announced on June 20."

While the repair bill does not make suitable reading material for the faint-hearted, Desjardins president and chief executive officer Guy Cormier said that the financial impact of the breach represents less than 1% of the $18bn in revenue the institution earned in 2019.

According to Cormier, Desjardins has "ample capacity" to absorb the cost of the breach into its everyday operations.

Driving up the cost of recovery is the package of compensation measures Desjardins offered its members in the wake of the breach. Included in the package was five years of free credit monitoring from Equifax, which suffered its own catastrophic data breach in 2017 in which personal data of almost half the population of the United States of America was exposed.

Cormier said that no further increase in costs related to the data breach is expected. 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Sports Giant Decathlon Leaks 123 Million Records

2
News

Ransomware Attack at US Power Station

3
News

Google Pulls 600 Apps from Play Store

4
News

US Defense Agency Notifies Users of Serious Breach

5
News

Indian Arrested Over Sale of Illegal Drugs Disguised as Sex Aids on Dark Web

6
Magazine Feature

The Top Ten Worst Vulnerabilities

1
News

Desjardins Group Breach Cost $38m Higher Than Expected

2
News

University Fools Hackers into Sharing Tactics

3
News

#RSAC: Latin America's Financial Crime World Sees Huge Expansion

4
News

Cyber-Criminal Impersonates Bernie Sanders Staffer

5
Blog

Women in Cybersecurity Keynote: Bobbie Stempfley Shares Invaluable Career Advice

6
News

Microsoft Engineer Pleads Guilty to $10m Fraud Scheme

1
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

2
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

3
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

4
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

1
Interview

Interview: Gavin Henderson, Vice-President, Regional Security, Mastercard

2
Blog

PCI Compliance: Not a Password Security Guarantee

3
Opinion

Is Anyone Paying Attention to Healthcare Security?

4
Opinion

#HowTo Do DevOps Effectively

5
Opinion

Why Leaky Clouds Lead to Data Breaches

6
Slackspace

Man Charged After Sharing Cryptocurrency Knowhow