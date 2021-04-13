Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Destructive Attacks Surged in 2020 for Financial Institutions

Cyber-attacks against global financial institutions are increasingly characterized by attempts to counter incident response, with destructive efforts surging 118% over the past year, according to VMware.

The tech giant’s Modern Bank Heists 4.0 report was compiled from interviews with over 120 CISOs and security leaders from some of the world’s biggest banks.

It revealed that attackers are becoming increasingly adept at circumventing incident responders — in fact, counter incident response happened 63% of the time over the past year.

This includes activities such as blocking events from hitting SIEM systems, disabling security tools, clearing logs, manipulating time stamps and deploying destructive malware and wipers.

More than half (54%) of respondents said they experienced destructive attacks over the past year.

Elsewhere, supply chain attacks are also on the rise as threat actors look for easier ways to bypass corporate security.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) of respondents said they’d experienced an increase in so-called island hopping, where a supplier is attacked en route to a bigger target. This figure was itself a 13% increase on last year.

As for the end goal of attacks, it appears to be wire transfer fraud, recorded by 57% of respondents, and insider trading. On the latter, 41% of financial institutions said they’d experienced an increase in brokerage account takeovers, enabling attackers to gather intel to make strategic financial bets.

Even more (51%) said they’d experienced attacks targeting non-public information, which again could be used to provide intel for trades.

VMware had several recommendations for security teams including: integrating network detection and endpoint protection; conducting weekly threat hunting exercises; deploying workload security; and using deception practices.

It also urged incident response teams to spend more time monitoring after an attack is discovered, to understand all avenues of entry used by the threat actors. Agents should be deployed in monitor-only mode and renamed to something innocuous to ensure attackers don’t catch on and change their tactics, VMware added.

Tom Kellermann, head of cybersecurity strategy at VMware’s Security Business Unit, argued that organized cybercrime gangs continue to evolve their tactics.

“These groups have become national assets for the nation-states who offer them protection and power. In tandem with this, we’ve seen traditional crime groups digitize over the past year as the pandemic hampered them from conducting business as usual,” he added.

“This has popularized the industry of services provided by the dark web, increased collaboration between cybercrime groups, and ensured cyber cartels are now more powerful than their traditional organized crime counterparts.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
Blog

The Story of the EC-Council Gender Survey Scandal: Survey Creator Says "It Was Written by Women so it Can't be Sexist"

2
News

Over 90% of Organizations Hit by a Mobile Malware Attack in 2020

3
News

Man Arrested After Failed AWS Bomb Plot

4
News

Hackers Hacked as Underground Carding Site is Breached

5
News

Iran Nuclear Facility Suffers Cyber-Attack

6
News

Food Shortages at Dutch Supermarkets After Ransomware Outage

1
News

Fitch Partners with SecurityScorecard to Help Investors Assess Businesses’ Cyber-Risk

2
Opinion

Promoting a Cultural Shift for Cybersecurity

3
News

McAfee: COVID-19 Themed Attacks Continue to Surge

4
News

Destructive Attacks Surged in 2020 for Financial Institutions

5
News

Name:Wreck Bugs Could Impact 100M IoT Devices

6
Interview

#IdentityManagementDay Interview: Julie Smith, Executive Director, IDSA

1
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

2
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

3
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

4
Webinar

Using 2020's Vulnerability Trends to Spearhead Your 2021 Security Posture

5
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

6
Webinar

Building a Privileged Access Management Strategy for the Post-COVID World

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain