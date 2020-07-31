Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Digital Propaganda Campaign Discredits US

Researchers have discovered a digital propaganda campaign focused on spreading false information and inciting hatred against the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 

Dubbed Ghostwriter, the apparently well-resourced campaign has sought to portray the presence of American and NATO troops in Europe as aggressive and dangerous to local populations. 

Tactics used to turn public opinion against the US and NATO include publishing content that accuses both targets of worsening the spread of COVID-19 in Europe.

The campaign, which began in 2017, was discovered by researchers at FireEye, who were unable to ascribe the content created to a single malicious actor or group of actors. Instead, Ghostwriter consists of an "activity set" of malicious content linked by similar behavioral characteristics and personas. 

Researchers say that in addition to circulating a litany of untruths, Ghostwriter operations have leveraged entirely fabricated official documents and correspondence to add an appearance of authenticity to their false narratives.

One malicious action featured a fabricated letter presented as having been authored by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that was disseminated by Ghostwriter personas to bolster a narrative suggesting that NATO was planning to withdraw from Lithuania in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a further push to make their claims appear genuine, Ghostwriter operations "have leveraged compromised websites, including legitimate news websites, to publish fabricated content, or used spoofed email accounts to engage in direct outreach and dissemination of content to NATO itself and national organizations and media outlets in the target countries."

A common theme found among Ghostwriter content is the inclusion of made-up quotes that have been falsely attributed. Some of the campaign's malicious content has been identified and publicly discredited by European governments. 

Researchers stated: "On several occasions, news outlets and government agencies in Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have issued public statements declaring content and narratives promoted as part of what we identify as Ghostwriter to be untrue and have labeled them to be disinformation or fake news.” 

While no unequivocal evidence has been found to date that links the well-funded campaign to any particular person, organization or country, researchers said Ghostwriter propaganda has included "strategic discussion favoring Russia over other world powers." 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cosmetics Giant Avon Leaks 19 Million Records

2
News

Dell EMC Patches iDRAC Vulnerability

3
News

Kaspersky Uncovers New APT “Mercenary” Group

4
News

North Korean Hackers Sniffing for US Defense Secrets

5
News

Garmin Confirms Cyber-Attack as Ransomware Recovery Rumored

6
News

Twitter Confirms Spear-Phishing Attack Caused Account Takeover

1
News

Digital Propaganda Campaign Discredits US

2
News

Many Second Hand Phones Are Sold with Security Vulnerabilities

3
Interview

Interview: Brandon Hoffman, CISO, Head of Security Strategy, NetEnrich

4
News

Future Bright for CISOs Despite Budget and Transformation Challenges, Say Security Leaders

5
Opinion

The Safety Mandates Every Enterprise Needs – Even with a Secured Cloud Offering

6
News

Drizly Breach Hits 2.5 Million Customer Accounts

1
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

2
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

3
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

4
Webinar

Using a Managed Security Service Provider in 2020: Everything You Need to Know

5
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

6
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

1
News Feature

Russian Attacks on #COVID19 Vaccine Developers: How, Why and What Happens Next?

2
Interview

Interview: Pete McShea, Information Privacy Officer, Aires

3
Opinion

No Time for Email Protection Roulette

4
Interview

Interview: Kunal Anand, Chief Technology Officer, Imperva

5
Blog

Dangerous Liaisons - Cloudphishing

6
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365