Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Disaggregated Scalable Firewall Framework Released

Three major US companies have joined forces to develop a Disaggregated Scalable Firewall (DSFW) framework.

The collaboration between AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, and Broadcom was announced earlier today as an expansion to the Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) that was recently contributed to the Open Compute Project (OCP). 

The new DSFW will enable network operators to deploy firewalls as software-based platforms rather than as hardware appliances. The initiative focuses on using AI and machine learning embedded in the network fabric to prevent attacks using actionable events. 

The DSFW expansion will deliver the first dynamically programmable fabric with embedded security functions and services at the edge of the network. The new firewall framework could also pave the way for future Scalable Disaggregated Application Services. 

The trio behind the new framework each brought something unique to the collaboration process. 

Broadcom’s Jericho 2 chip, which was fundamental in the OCP contribution of the DDC, formed an essential part of the DSFW solution. To make the framework happen, Broadcom provided expertise for the J2 functionality, coupled with a new development on the chip to retain Layer 4 session information.

These advances improved the scalability of the solution by ensuring the hardware offload.

“This approach enables pervasive security at terabit scale economically,” said Oozie Parizer, senior director of product marketing, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. 

“Through our close technical collaboration, we have leveraged the extensive capabilities in Jericho 2 and look forward to delivering additional solutions in the very near future, to secure and scale the network infrastructure.”

Palo Alto Networks weighed in with technology that supports security capabilities directly on the network edge, allowing continuous security, automation, and analytics to occur. Their input made it possible for the DSFW to function at scale, even during periods of increased traffic caused by peak demand. 

Michael Satterlee, vice president, Network Infrastructure and Services, AT&T, said the new framework would offer better protection from threats.

"Traditionally, we have had to rely on centralized security platforms or co-located appliances which are either not directly in the path of the network or are not cost effective to meet the scaling requirements of a carrier. We now carry more than 335 petabytes of data traffic on our global network on an average day, with 5G poised to push that number even higher," said Satterlee.

"Securing that cargo using traditional methods just won’t work. This new design embeds security on the fabric of our network edge that allows control, visibility, and advanced threat protection.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Carnival Cruise Lines Hacked

2
News

Walgreens App Error Has Customers Viewing Each Other's Personal Messages

3
News

Home Office Admits 100 GDPR Breaches in EU Scheme

4
News

CIA Accused of Mounting 11-Year Cyber-Attack Against China

5
News

Canada's Auditor General: "Our Main IT System Is Running on DOS"

6
News

Tesco Issues 600,000 New Clubcards After Brute Force Attack

1
News

Disaggregated Scalable Firewall Framework Released

2
News

266,000 Passwords Stolen in Trident Crypto Fund Data Breach

3
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Stina Ehrensvärd, Yubico

4
Blog

Linux Kernel Live Patching: What It Is and Who Needs It

5
News

Stalkerware Soared 91% in UK Last Year

6
News

One Million Virgin Media Customers at Risk After Data Leak

1
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

2
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

3
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

4
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

5
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

6
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

1
Blog

Women in Cybersecurity Keynote: Bobbie Stempfley Shares Invaluable Career Advice

2
News Feature

CyberCenturion Winners Crowned as Competition Culminates in London

3
Interview

#RSAC Video Interview: Kathleen Smith, CMO, CyberSecJobs

4
Interview

Interview: Carolyn Crandall, Chief Deception Officer, Attivo Networks

5
Opinion

How the Cloud Complicates the Digital Crime Scene

6
Blog

Meeting SOC 2 Compliance With Your Own Products