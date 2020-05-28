DoD Contractors Team Up with HPE on Ransomware-Stopper

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the inclusion of RackTop Systems' BrickStor SP in its Complete program.

BrickStor SP is a data security software platform that boldly claims to eliminate the threat of ransomware attacks and data breaches. The platform was built by Department of Defense intelligence community veterans charged with protecting the United States’ data while meeting the nation's data security compliance regulatory requirements.

HPE plans to resell RackTop BrickStor SP software with its own ProLiant and Apollo Servers to meet the high-security file-storage needs of ]the federal government.

RackTop Systems CEO Eric Bednash said a prevailing failure to update their cybersecurity tools is making organizations in the United States vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

“Enterprises and government entities are losing the cyber-war because they are using old tools and 90’s design standards which are largely focused on stopping network infiltration, rather than protecting data," said Bednash.

"Based on our experience, most of the bad guys are already inside the network today."

Explaining how RackTop's platform works to block ransomware attacks, Bednash said: “BrickStor attacks the problem properly by securing unstructured data at its source so that it can’t be seized, maliciously encrypted, or exploited.

"Together with HPE and their world class secure and versatile hardware, for the first time, customers can achieve end-to-end infrastructure security from a single vendor without gaps or loosely coupled bolt-ons.”

Rapid and unstructured data growth can result in information's not being stored securely, making an organization vulnerable to cyber-attackers. Chris Powers, VP, Collaborative Platform Development, HPE Storage and Big Data, said RackTop tackles this issue by embedding its security and compliance software within a scalable data-storage system for unstructured files, protecting it at the source.

“BrickStor SP fills a high data security need in the storage market. We are entering a new era in IT infrastructure where security and compliance are a necessity,” said Powers.

“RackTop’s storage software and security platform is a natural fit with our ProLiant and Apollo Servers which feature silicon-anchored, cradle-to-grave security. Together we bring our Federal Government customers a complete Zero Trust data security solution.”