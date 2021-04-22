Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

DoJ Launches Ransomware Taskforce as Apple Hit by Extortion Attempt

The US Department of Justice has reportedly launched a new ransomware task force, after an infamous threat group claimed to have stolen Apple trade secrets via a supplier.

The REvil (Sodinokibi) group is reported to have posted a blog to its dark web-hosted naming and shaming site in which it claims to have compromised the network of Taiwanese supplier Quanta Computer.

As the firm refused to pay the $50 million ransom, REvil is now putting the pressure on Apple, posting multiple screenshots of Macbook schematics with the promise of more to come. Other firms may also be affected.

“Our team is negotiating the sale of large quantities of confidential drawings and gigabytes of personal data with several major brands,” the REvil operators wrote, according to The Record. “We recommend that Apple buy back the available data by May 1.”

It’s unclear how much REvil is asking the tech giant to pay.

The attempt to extort a victim organization’s customers marks a new and concerning development in the ransomware story, although it’s unclear if the group genuinely has schematics for unreleased products.

It’s something a new US government taskforce will be looking at as it tries to tackle the threat.

The new DoJ taskforce will work to coordinated efforts across the federal government to disrupt C&C infrastructure, seize profits, coordinate training and intelligence sharing and more, according to CNN.

"Although the department has taken significant steps to address cybercrime, it is imperative that we bring the full authorities and resources of the department to bear to confront the many dimensions and root causes of this threat," acting deputy attorney general John Carlin is reported to have written to DOJ department heads, US attorneys and the FBI on Tuesday.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Dating Service Suffers Data Breach

2
News

QR Code Malware Threat as Lockdown Ends

3
News

Campus Still Closed as Portsmouth University Reels from Suspected Ransomware

4
News

Data Breach at New England’s Largest Energy Provider

5
News

Multiple APT Groups Exploit Critical Pulse Secure Zero-Day

6
News

School District’s Files Leaked in $40m Ransomware Attack

1
Opinion

CSP & Magecart Web Skimmers: Facts and Fiction

2
News

DoJ Launches Ransomware Taskforce as Apple Hit by Extortion Attempt

3
News

Security Biz Launches RDP Breach Notification Site

4
News

Prometei Botnet Exploits Exchange Server Bugs to Grow

5
News

Stallone Classic a Password Favorite

6
News

Data Breach at New England’s Largest Energy Provider

1
Webinar

What You Really Need to Know about MSSP: Busting the Myths, Mistakes and Misconceptions

2
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

3
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

4
Webinar

Securing Remote Employee Devices with Unified Endpoint Management

5
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

6
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain