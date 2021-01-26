Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Dr Gary McGraw Appointed to IriusRisk Threat Modeling Technical Advisory Board

Application security threat modeling solutions provider IriusRisk has announced the appointment of Dr Gary McGraw to its threat modeling technical advisory board.

Dr McGraw – who has a PhD in computer science and cognitive science – joins existing advisor Adam Shostack and will assist in the strategic direction and development of the AppSec firm. The board’s aim is to accelerate IriusRisk’s efforts to push threat modeling to the forefront of the security agenda.

“As a field, software security has made impressive progress over the last two decades,” said Dr McGraw. “Now it is time to automate what we know about security engineering, threat modeling and architectural risk analysis. IriusRisk is leading the charge to take software security to the next level.”

Speaking on Dr McGraw’s appointment, Shostack commented: “I’m excited to be working with Gary to expand the board. The incredible brain trust that IriusRisk is building to help shape product strategy is going to be hard to match.”

IriusRisk CEO Stephen de Vries has stated additional plans to expand the advisory board further and welcomed interest from the wider security community to accelerate threat modeling as a common industry best practice within security and development teams.

“We are privileged to have two of the pioneers in software security on our advisory board so that our customers can benefit from their experience in implementing threat modeling and architectural security programs in large engineering teams,” he added.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Deloitte Acquires Root9B

2
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

3
News

Russian Government Agency Warns Firms of US Attack

4
News

SonicWall Probes Attack Using Zero-Days in Own Products

5
News

Intel: Earnings Leak Down to Internal Error

6
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

1
News

Syntax Releases First IT Trends Report

2
News

Hacker Admits Targeting Major US Websites

3
News

Twitter Asks Users to Police Misinformation

4
News

Dr Gary McGraw Appointed to IriusRisk Threat Modeling Technical Advisory Board

5
Opinion

A CISO’s 2021 Cybersecurity Wishlist

6
News

Mastercard Introduces Quantum-Resistant Specs to Enhance Contactless Security

1
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

2
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

3
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

4
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

5
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

6
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

1
News Feature

The Growing Threat of #COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams

2
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

3
Opinion

Privacy Post-COVID: Predictions for 2021

4
Opinion

#HowTo: Build a Business Case for Cybersecurity Investment

5
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?